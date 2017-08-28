Reed Exhibitions Holds Value Added Agric Expo

By Gifty Arthur

Ghana will in November, host West Africa’s largest conference and exhibition, aimed at promoting value added agriculture, aquaculture and the production thereof.

The programme is a partnership move between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and a South Africa-based firm; Reed Exhibitions Africa.

The exhibition, which is expected to focus on the full value chain in the agricultural sector, is to support the Akufo-Addo-led government‘s flagship policies such as One District one Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs, One-district, One-factory and so on.

It will bring together stakeholders in the agricultural sector value chain and is expected to increase knowledge in services to agro processing and farming.

At a press conference to brief the media about the impending three-day conference which comes off beginning November 2 to 4, 2017, Reed Exhibitions’ General Manager Africa, Adele Eloff, mentioned some of the key areas the conference would focus on as agro processing equipment and technology, operational products, services and systems supporting agro processing plants, farming equipment, technology and inputs to support value added production.

Others include, increase knowledge in services to the agro processing and farming services, increase productivity and profits in farming agro processing, knowledge transfer to farmers and agro processors wanting to enter into or expand their business.

Ms Eloff said Reed Exhibitions Africa’s strategy is to collaborate with government on how to add value to products that are grown in Ghana to increase production, create more jobs, increase profit and others.

She said there will be training sections for participants and stakeholders during the three-day programme, two-day conference for large-scale manufacturers, adding the show is also to help smaller farmers to grow and become bigger farmers.

According attending in the exhibition will mean an opportunity for participants to introduce their business to others, who will be attending, connect with more potential customers, business matchmaking meetings. Aside local participants, there will be exhibitors from United States of America (USA), South Africa among others.

The Country Director of AFGRI Ghana, Gerrie Jordaan, said, “We are excited with the new government about the new policies that are being rolled out. We are in Ghana to support this country to the food basket of the world”.

Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Bagbara Tanko, said the Ministry of Food and Agriculture was “deeply involved” in the exhibition.

Mr Tank,o said government’s flagship programme some which fall under the ministry, require the involvement of private sectors and so programmes such as the exhibition needs to be encouraged.

Reed Exhibition is the largest global events and exhibition organizer in the world-with over 1, 500 exhibitions annually worldwide.