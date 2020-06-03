Recoveries near 3,000 as Coronavirus cases hit 8,297

More patients of the Coronavirus have recovered as Ghana’s active cases increase to 5,273, Ghana Health Service has reported.

As of June 2, 145 more people have been confirmed to have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2986.

The number of confirmed positive cases have also risen to 8,297. Two more patients have died since the last update 24 hours ago. The total number of Coronavirus deaths is now 38.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the latest COVID-19 casualties are two women with underlying issues.

Case 37, a 52-year-old woman reported at a hospital in Kumasi with metastatic Ovarian cancer and gastro internal bleeding before testing for the Coronavirus. She died three days after admission.

The 38th casualty was a 64-year-old woman admitted with an initial diagnosis of congestive cardiac failure and bilateral pneumonia who died two days after being confirmed with the Coronavirus.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead with the highest number of active cases in the country. The number is now 5,798.

Ahafo Region remains Coronavirus free as it has not recorded any cases so far.

Below is the regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 5,798

Ashanti Region – 1,263

Western Region – 436

Central Region – 410

Eastern Region – 117

Volta Region – 84

Western North Region – 68

Northern Region – 37

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 6

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

Source: www.ghanaweb.com