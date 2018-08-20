Reconsider Ghana card law – NDC MP

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza, has reiterated the call on the government to reconsider the law excluding the voter identification card as for a form of identification for the registration of the Ghana Card.

He said the law, in its present form, stated that only birth certificate, Ghanaian passport or driving license would be accepted as proof of Ghanaian citizenship, which could deny “majority” of the populace the opportunity to register for the Ghana card.

Mr. Agbodza was speaking at a town hall meeting in the constituency at the Adaklu Kodzobi in the Volta Region.

“Are we saying that those who were elected into political positions are occupying those offices legitimately but the Voter ID cards which were used to elect them are illegitimate?” he asked.

Mr. Agbodza appealed to the government to change the law in the interest of peace and tranquillity, adding that, there could be “civil disobedience” if the rights of the majority of the populace were trampled upon by a few people.

He also expressed worry over the neglect of a number of road projects initiated by the previous administration and appealed to the government to reconsider its stance on those projects.

Mr. Agbodza assured the people that he would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to help develop the Adaklu District.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, appealed to citizens of Adaklu and the Volta Region to champion the developmental agenda of the region.