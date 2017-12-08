Rebecca Akufo-Addo Behind the problems in Madina

One thing that, all African leaders, both past and present, have is their inability to reign in their spouses from interfering in governance.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana, for example, is silent on the role of the first lady, but someway, somehow, they always find their way into our national conscience, leaving behind so many unforgettable memories.

Information reaching this paper indicates that, the immature political and administrative neophyte, whose election was rigged and imposed on the people of Madina, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), was the handy work of the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The municipality, which in 2016, was adjudged the best performing district assembly with a score of 77.8 percent, is now a shadow of its glorious past.

The District League Table (DLT), is an initiative of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Madam Jennifer Afagbedzi, is an apology to the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality (LaNMMA), because she is herself a square peg in a round hole, the municipality after three attempts, has failed to elect a presiding member.

A cosmopolitan area, which was once a district and has been elevated to the status of a municipality, needed someone with experience and the clouds, to not only use the Internally Generated Funds, as well as the District Assemblies Common Fund, but also use his or her good offices to attract investors to the municipality.

How a government, will leave the nomination and subsequent election of a non-starter to the first lady, who has no locus in government, is a topic for political science students to research into.

The roads in Madina are in a deplorable state and getting worse by the day, whiles the MCE is still drawing her salary, every month.

The lorry station anytime it rains, passengers who throng the place, have to find their way, as if they are walking on the moon.

A lot of the problems the municipality is encountering are self-inflicted by politicians, who ought to know that, appointments, must be based on the ability to deliver, not because someone is a friend to a powerful politician.

It is not too late to sack her, there are so many places the president, can appoint her to, Madina is too big for her, and the signs are too glaring for anyone to ignore.

Residents of Madina, must rise up and demonstrate against the MCE, they have docile for far too long.