Re-opening Of Tertiary Schools

…..Vice Chancellors Back Zoomlion Disinfection Of Varsities To Ensure Safety

By Patrick Biddah

VICE Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, has given his backing to the disinfection of the campuses of the various universities, as a preparatory move to receive final year students to safeguard them against the coronavirus.

He said, the decision to reopen the universities for final year students, could not have been arrived at, if all the necessary safety measures had not been adequately put in place to ensure the safety of the students.

One of the major safety proactive measures, he pointed out is the disinfection of the entire campuses of the universities to ensure that any micro organism lurking somewhere would have been destroyed before the students resume academic work.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has been on the forefront of the disinfection exercise, since the first confirm case of the corona virus infection hit Ghana.

The company, has since been contracted by the government to disinfect and fumigate all places noted for the gathering of a good number of people which are markets, schools and other public places.

According to the Vice Chancellor, however, the University Of Ghana, has followed and monitored the disinfection activities of Zoomlion across the country with lots of satisfaction and was hopeful the company will do same to disinfect the campuses of the universities.

” The disinfection and fumigation exercises being carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the various public and private basic, senior high and tertiary educational institutions and government agencies in the government’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic in the country has been monitored by us and we know what to expect from Zoomlion”, he stressed .

Prof Owusu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Vice Chancellors of Ghana, noted that it was important for Zoomlion to take its exercise seriously to actualise the government’s efforts in making the basic and senior high schools, churches and tertiary educational institutions to be safe from Covid-19 infection.

He said as President Akufo-Addo eased restrictions of the public gathering, it was relevant to ensure Zoomlion does a good job so that the easing of the restrictions does not turn out to be the reason the campuses will record more cases.

Aside disinfecting the campuses, re-usable face masks would be provided by the Ministry of Education to all the final year students who would be returning to school to take their exit examination.

The Vice Chancellor, who made these remarks at the launch of the nationwide disinfections of public and private universities to get rid of COVID-19 on the campuses of the universities at the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra on Wednesday, further lamented about bedbugs infestation for which fumigation against these insects was a move in the right direction.

It comes after President Akufo-Addo, partially eased restrictions on social gathering, and also asked schools and universities to re-open, beginning June 15, 2020, to allow for final-year university, SHS and JHS students to resume classes.

In all, 16 universities across the country will undergo the disinfection and fumigation before the resumption of school on June 15.

On her part, the Managing Director (MD) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Florence Larbi, assured that her outfit would ensure that a good and effective work was done to complement the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, indicated his outfit’s commitment and readiness to support Zoomlion and other waste management companies to disinfect and fumigate basic, secondary and tertiary educational institutions in the country.

He charged all the head of educational institutions and municipal, district chief executives to engage with the respective directors of education to monitor the exercise in schools under their jurisdictions in order to curb any challenge that may arise from the exercise.