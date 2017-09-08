RE: No Discrimination In NPP Politics; When Will Bawumia Stop Lying

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia— remember him? He is the same man that said the New Patriotic Party, has uncovered close to 80,000 Togolese on our electoral register. He is still the same person who said, following that press conference at the Alisa Hotel in 2015 that, “less than ten percent of the work on the Togo register has been done, but we are presenting initial results because time is of the essence.”

He is still the bumbling man who in the 2013 election petition, swore by the Holy Quran to say nothing but the truth, ended up saying ‘you and I were not there’.

He is still the same man who as a vice presidential candidate said, the government of John Dramani Mahama, was engaged in reckless borrowing and promised Ghanaians that, an NPP-led administration, will not borrow, because we have the money in this country.

He is still the same fellow who declared that, the organization of this year’s Hajj, was the best in the country’s history, only for the would be pilgrims to be stranded at the Tamale Hajj Village, because the Hajj Committee was not able to arrange a flight as scheduled to ferry the pilgrims.

He is the same man who promised trained nurses that, an NPP government, would post all of them, only for the government to renege on its promise after winning the 2016 elections.

He has cut a mark for himself for always burying his head in the sand when you expect him to own up to his words and promises.

On Friday September 1, Bawumia made a cameo appearance in Kumasi to mark this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha. While addressing Muslims, who converged at the Central Mosque to mark the day, he said “President Akufo-Addo’s vision is to improve the lives of all Ghanaians, irrespective of their tribal, religious, social affiliations or any other consideration.”

Characteristics of him since becoming the running mate of the New Patriotic Party, devoted the entire beating and dancing to his own drum.

Since Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, took the oath of office on January 7, Ghana has been divided into NPP and NDC.

A lot of Ghanaians, who have gone through all the process required and gainfully employed, were given marching orders without any reason.

Contracts that were signed before coming into office of this administration are being revoked with reckless abandon.

Days after Dr. Bawumia made those fallacious statements, the minister of lands and Natural resources, together with some colleague ministers, held a press conference to set aside a contract duly awarded Exton Cubic to mine bauxite at Nyinahini in the Ashanti region.

Reports available to this paper indicate that, Dr. Bawmia, was among those who pushed for the revocation of the mining lease of Exton Cubic. In his defense, he reckons the contract should be given to Chinese companies, instead of Ghanaian ones.

Less than a year into office, the government is creating mass unemployment by sacking thousands of workers from state establishments across the country and leaving families in total distress.

From Ghana COCOBOD, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana Health Service, the National Security Secretariat, the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), countless numbers of workers offered jobs after elaborate recruitment processes, have either been sent home or about to be, on the simple basis that they got their jobs under the Mahama government.

Other state institutions affected by the summary dismissal are; the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Bank of Ghana, the National Service Scheme, Ridge Hospital, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) and many more.

Aside these politically-motivated dismissals, Police and military recruits, have either been withdrawn from the training depots across the country or those waiting to go for training after a tedious body selection, background checks, medical examinations and exams, have had their appointment letters cancelled, living them with a bleak future.

The cases of Ridge Hospital and the Tamale Teaching Hospital are just too recent for anyone to forget. Medical Directors, who were employed, not by any political authority, but through the appropriate quarters of state, designated as such, are being chased out of their offices because the NPP had won power.

Let’s be clear, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has the right to his words and actions, but considering the wanton dismissals, transfers and victimizations visited on innocent Ghanaians, whose crime was to serve their nation, it was just charitable that, he does not look them and well-meaning Ghanaians in the face to lie.

The most important aspect of Jihad, is to control your heart. The Holy Scripture also teaches us that, out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh.

Dr. Bawumia, is a Muslim and from indications, a committed one, the way and manner he is going about desecrating the religion, portrays him, as someone who does not understand the tenets of Islam.

I am also not trying to rebut the sweltering of humongous claims made by the vice-president, but rather I just want to take a peek at what the man has said in the past and what is happening right now and yet he pretends not to be in this country.

Sometimes when I listen to Dr. Bawumia, he sounds like he lives on planet Mars. He sounds so distance, the only conclusion is that of a hypocrite.

If he believes in the lies he tells himself and those whose senses he has looted, we live to see when he is put on the ballot as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party in 2020.