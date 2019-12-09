Randy Abbey Obtains PhD In Business Administration

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Ransford Annetey Abbey, has received his doctorate degree from the renowned Swiss Business School (SBD) in Zurich Switzerland.

He, however, acquired it locally through Nobel International Business School (NiBS).

The Bankroller of Kpando Hearts of Lions, was presented with the certificate on Saturday, having successfully completed a course in Business Administration.

He publicly defended his thesis last month, which was the final hurdle to cross before the award of the doctorate degree.

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, was among a list of high-profile names present at the graduation ceremony.