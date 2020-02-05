Queen Of Peace Knight Supports Echoing Hills Orphanage

Queen of Peace Junior Auxiliary number 143 Madina of the Knight of St. John International in the Greater Accra region on Sunday February 1, made a donation of Five Hundred Ghana Cedis worth of assorted items to the Echoing Hills Orphanage also in the La-Nkwantanang Municipality.

The Juniors, were led by the Directress sister, Belinda Nyaho, Assistant Mercy Bayuo and Junior’s President Sedinam Klu to make the presentation of the items to the management of the orphanage.

Mr Isaac, received the items on behalf of the orphanage and thanked the group for the honour done the orphanage

According to him, the donation will go a long way in ensuring that the children, are well-catered for and fed.

He further appealed to the group to continue to support the activities of the orphanage, adding that the orphanage is in dire need of assistance to better care for the children.