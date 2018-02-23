QNET Organizes First Absolute Living Expo in Accra

Asia’s leading direct selling company, QNET, has organized a two-day expo to offer a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives.

The expo, which commenced yesterday, is themed “Absolute living”, a campaign to have people embrace a holistic approach to well-being and healthy lifestyle. It is being held at the International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.

The campaign, aims at raising awareness on the relevance of healthy living and approaches toward achieving that goal.

Though QNET, established in 1998, is celebrating 20 years this year, it is the first time it is organizing the “Absolute Living Expo” in Ghana.

QNET, is asking the public to personally show up at the Conference Centre as today marks the last day to have an experience of their many products that promotes healthy eating, drinking and so on.

Some of the key products that are being highlighted at the expo are EDG3, KENTA, H2GO, Qafe, DEFY, Prospark, Swiss eLearning Institute (SELI) QVI Club.

Advisor to QNET Board of Directors, David Sharma, said direct selling industry, provides a great platform to entrepreneurship opportunities.

He added that, the platform has been in existence over the past 150 years and proven its success in many advanced countries with more than million people around the world taking part either partly or fully.

Mr. Sharma said, “As one of the leading direct selling companies, QNET is glad to be here in Ghana offering our products and services”.

He said, since the inception of his outfit, QNET, has been focusing of empowering people to live better by offering high quality lifestyle products, services, business opportunity and training.

He assured QNET, will in the coming years be looking forward to conduct more training and awareness in African.

“ I want to assure you that, QNET is interested in doing local industries in Ghana since because this is an objective of ours and we will be looking forward to do that in the years to come hopefully in months”, he said.

QNET, has signed a sponsorship agreement with Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the sponsorship of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2018 and 2019.

The Asian giant direct selling company, provides products that are offered through the e-commerce platform by independent representatives (IRs) in over 100 countries.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Business Development, Joe Tackie, said government, especially his Ministry was happy QNET has finally decided to work in Ghana and is ready to work with SMEs and empower entrepreneurs for the growth of the economy. He added that the Ministry was pursing the president vision and objective to make Ghana friendly to businesses.

“The Ministry of Business Development, is anxiously pursuing all the necessary decision to enable us achieve the objective and vision of the President in making Ghana a business friendly nation”, he explained.