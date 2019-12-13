Publicising Buhari’s domestic crisis shows he’s a ‘democrat’ — Yahaya Bello

At a time many Nigerians have questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s credentials as a democratic leader who supports the fundamental rights of the citizens, the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has rated Mr Buhari as “most democratic president I have ever seen.”

Mr Bello said the president was so democratic that he allowed Nigerians to know the crisis in his homefront, where First Lady Aisha Buhari has been clashing with his nephew and aides.

“This is the first time we are seeing a former military head of state that is so democratic to the extent of allowing things happening in his home front to be democratized not to talk of things happening in the country,” the governor said on Thursday.

Mrs Buhari on Wednesday accused her husband’s nephew, Mamman Daura, of giving unauthourised presidential directive. She also accused a presidential aide, Garba Shehu, of doing Mr Daura’s bidding.

Gov. Bello also spoke on the comments reportedly made by the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno, who said elections that brought Mr Bello back last month, witnessed “unthinkable” events.

How far have you gone with the issue of reconciling all parties?

Kogi State as you know was slightly divided before now but upon assumption of office and until the last general elections, I have been making every effort to ensure that there is reconciliation and bringing everybody on board. That was what resulted in the massive victory of the last general election. Leaders and stakeholders of the state have been called upon to join in the new direction administration, so we are moving on perfectly.

On Punch decision to refer to Buhari as a dictator?

Mr. President is the most democratic president I have ever seen. This is the first time we are seeing a former military head of state that is so democratic to the extent of allowing things happening in his home front to be democratized not to talk of things happening in the country. Whoever is tagging him to be a dictator, I think that person wished to be a dictator himself not Mr. President.