Prostatitis and Stinging Nettle: Does it work?

Prof. Raphael NyarkoteyObu, PhD

Prostate health is an important subject. It’s an important issue because 90 percent of men experience some kind of problem with their prostate by the time they are 70 years old. And one of these problems is prostatitis.

Prostatitis is a common condition that involves inflammation or an infection of the prostate gland. It’s estimated that prostatitis symptoms affect 35 to 50 percent of men during their lifetime. And unlike an enlarged prostate and prostate cancer, which commonly affect older men, prostatitis affects men of all ages, especially those between the ages of 20 and 40.

The severity of symptoms vary, but most men with prostatitis suffer from painful urination; pain in the pelvic area, groin and lower back; flu-like symptoms; and issues during intercourse, such as painful ejaculation and erectile dysfunction. Thankfully, there are natural and safe ways to relieve prostatitis symptoms that will help you to feel like yourself again.

What Is Prostatitis?

The term prostatitis describes a combination of infectious diseases that involve the prostate gland. There are four categories of prostatitis:

Acute bacterial prostatitis: Acute bacterial prostatitis is estimated to comprise up to 10 percent of all prostatitis diagnoses, making it the least common form of the condition. It most commonly affects men between the ages of 20 and 40 and those older than 70 years.

Chronic bacterial prostatitis: Chronic bacterial prostatitis involves recurring infections in the prostate and urinary symptoms that come and go for many months. When a bacterial infection in the prostate isn’t completely eliminated, prostatitis symptoms can recur and become difficult to treat.

Chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome: Chronic prostatitis is the most common and least understood form of prostatitis, making up 90 percent of cases. It is estimated to affect 10 to 15 percent of men in the United States and it can occur at any age. Chronic prostatitis is when there’s pelvic pain and other symptoms of prostatitis, but bacteria doesn’t cause it.

Asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis: Asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis involves inflammation of the prostate gland. The only symptom of this type of prostatitis is the presence of white blood cells in the prostate fluid; in fact, this type is usually diagnosed incidentally only after the evaluation of infertility or prostate cancer

Stinging Nettle to the rescue?

Stinging nettle (Urticadioica) is a perennial plant that is native to Europe, western North America, Asia, and northern Africa. The plant gets its name from the fact it has hollow stinging hairs on its stems and leaves that inject histamine and other chemicals into people and animals that make contact with it. The plant has long been valued for relieving urinary tract and prostate problems, mainly because of its anti-inflammatory and diuretic properties.

The hairs, or spines, of the stinging nettle are normally very painful to the touch. When they come into contact with a painful area of the body, however, they can actually decrease the original pain. Scientists think nettle does this by reducing levels of inflammatory chemicals in the body, and by interfering with the way the body transmits pain signals.

Background:

Stinging nettle has been used for hundreds of years to treat painful muscles and joints, eczema, arthritis, gout, and anemia. Today, many people use it to treat urinary problems during the early stages of an enlarged prostate (called benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH). It is also used for urinary tract infections, hay fever (allergic rhinitis), or in compresses or creams for treating joint pain, sprains and strains, tendonitis, and insect bites.

Stinging nettle and prostatitis

For men who have prostatitis, stinging nettle has demonstrated some benefit in men who had the chronic bacterial form of the condition. In a study conducted at the University of Florence, 106 men took a formula that contained stinging nettle, along with turmeric, saw palmetto, and quercetin daily for one month along with an antibiotic. A control group of men who also had chronic bacterial prostatitis took the antibiotic only. After one month, nearly 90 percent of the men who took the stinging nettle formula had no more symptoms of prostatitis, compared with only 27 percent of the men in the antibiotic-only group.

Stinging nettle is a Tier 2 supplement for prostatitis, meaning that there are significant clinical studies and research on using stinging nettle for prostatitis and similar prostate conditions. Research shows that it can help men with chronic bacterial prostatitis and men with chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS).

The Studies involving stinging nettle for prostatitis:

Researchers conducted a prospective, randomized study on men who had chronic bacterial prostatitis to determine the therapeutic effect of saw palmetto, stinging nettle, quercetin, and curcumin extracts compared with the antibiotic prulifloxacin. A total of 143 patients were split into two groups: Group A (106 patients) received both prulifloxacin (600 mg daily) plus the herbal ingredients for 14 days; Group B (37 men) received the antibiotic only. After one month, 89.6% of men who received the herbal formulas had no symptoms of prostatitis compared with only 27%of the men in the antibiotic-only group. Six months after the intervention portion of the study ended, no patients in Group A had recurrent of prostatitis compared with two patients in Group B. The authors concluded that the association of saw palmetto, stinging nettle, quercetin, and curcumin extracts can improve the clinical efficacy of prulifloxacin in men who have chronic bacterial prostatitis (Cai 2009).

In a six-month trial that included 620 men, 81% of men who took stinging nettle reported improved lower urinary tract symptoms compared with only 16% of men who took a placebo (Safarinejad 2005).

Studies that involve stinging nettle for BPH are useful because sometimes men with prostatitis also exhibit lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and may use the same medications as BPH. Laboratory studies have shown that stinging nettle is comparable to Proscar (finasteride), a drug commonly used to treat BPH, in inhibiting the growth of certain prostate cells. Scientists theorize that stinging nettle contains chemicals that have an impact on the hormones testosterone and estrogen, while another theory suggests the plant’s components work directly on prostate cells.

In a clinical trial, 257 patients were randomized to receive 160 mg daily of saw palmetto plus 120 mg of stinging nettle twice a day or placebo. The double-blind segment of the study was followed by an open control period of 24 weeks during which all patients were administered the natural ingredients. Patients randomized to placebo showed a marked improvement in LUTS (as measured by the International Prostate Symptom Score). The tolerability of the natural supplements was comparable to the placebo, and the authors concluded that the natural formula was clearly superior to the placebo for the amelioration of LUTS (Lopatkin 2007).

In another study, a subgroup of 431 patients with early stage BPH was evaluated from a randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical trial involving 543 patients. The men were randomly given a fixed combination of saw palmetto extract and stinging nettle root or the 5-alpha-reductase inhibitor Proscar (finasteride). After 24 weeks, the mean maximum urinary flow rate increased by 1.9 ml/second in men who took the natural supplements and by 2.4 ml/second in the Proscar group. Men in both groups showed similar improvements in prostate size and in their values on the International Prostate Symptom Score. A safety analysis of 516 patients showed that more men in the Proscar group reported adverse effects than did those in the natural supplement group. The authors concluded that the efficacy of the natural supplement formula and Proscar was similar and unrelated to prostate volume, but that the natural supplement formula had better tolerability than Proscar (Sokeland 2000).

Stinging nettle and BPH

Studies in people suggest that stinging nettle, in combination with other herbs (especially saw palmetto), may be effective at relieving symptoms such as reduced urinary flow, incomplete emptying of the bladder, post urination dripping, and the constant urge to urinate. These symptoms are caused by the enlarged prostate gland pressing on the urethra (the tube that empties urine from the bladder). Some studies suggest that stinging nettle is comparable to finasteride (a medication commonly prescribed for BPH) in slowing the growth of certain prostate cells. However, unlike finasteride, the herb does not decrease prostate size. Scientists aren’t sure why nettle root reduces symptoms. It may be because it contains chemicals that affect hormones (including testosterone and estrogen), or because it acts directly on prostate cells.

Stinging nettle has also demonstrated effectiveness against symptoms of BPHin a number of studies. In one six-month trial involving 620 men with an enlarged prostate, 81 percent of men who took stinging nettle reported an improvement in lower urinary tract symptoms compared with only 16 percent of men who took placebo. Men who took stinging nettle also had a slight decrease in prostate size, while those on placebo did not.

In another study, 257 men who took a stinging nettle and saw palmetto combination experienced an improvement in symptoms.

Stinging nettle and prostate cancer

A recent laboratory study of stinging nettle and prostate cancer explored the possibility of using an extract of the plant to impact prostate cancer cells. Researchers used a dichloromethanolic extract of stinging nettle and found that it successfully caused cell death (apoptosis) in prostate cancer cells, which suggests it could be a candidate for prostate tumor treatment.

Stinging nettle and prostate biopsy

Use of stinging nettle supplements may also be a good choice for men who are recovering from a prostate biopsy. In particular, researchers have found that stinging nettle has an ability to reduce some of the possible complications that can follow a prostate biopsy, including difficulty urinating, urinary urgency, and pain.

Osteoarthritis

The leaves and stems of nettle have been used historically to treat arthritis and relieve sore muscles. While studies have been small, they suggest that some people find relief from joint pain by applying nettle leaf topically to the painful area. Other studies show that taking an oral extract of stinging nettle, along with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), helps people reduce their NSAID dose.

Hay fever

One preliminary human study suggested that nettle capsules helped reduce sneezing and itching in people with hay fever. In another study, 57% of patients rated nettles as effective in relieving allergies, and 48% said that nettles were more effective than allergy medications they had used previously. Researchers think that may be due to nettle’s ability to reduce the amount of histamine the body produces in response to an allergen. More studies are needed to confirm nettle’s antihistamine properties. Some doctors recommend taking a freeze-dried preparation of stinging nettle well before hay fever season starts.

Other

Preliminary animal studies indicate that nettle may lower blood sugar and blood pressure. However, more research is needed to determine whether this is also true in humans

Uses and Side Effects of Stinging Nettle

Various doses of stinging nettle have been used in clinical trials. Adults can take 240 to 500 mg a day of Uriticadioica root (or 2 to 4 grams of dried leaf three times per day. It is best taken with some food. You can combine stinging nettle generally with other supplements.

Stinging nettle can cause occasional mild side effects such as stomach upset, rash, and fluid retention.

Combination of Herbs best for Prostate Health

Stinging Nettle is one of the ingredients in Men’s Formula for Prostate Health. Men’s Formula is a *phytomedicine program* for men who are looking to restore their *prostate health* as close as possible to youthful levels.

It is a *research-based*, *scientific*, ingredients of *14 herbs*for prostate health* and *an immune booster to improve the quality of life of men with advanced prostate problems*.The special formulation of over fourteen (14) herbs, all *synergistically* balanced to support the *male reproductive* and *urinary systems*-particularly the *prostate and kidneys*, *assisting the prostate in cellular regeneration* for ultimate health and well-being*.

*The extracts are: Hibiscus Sabdarrifa, Azadirachtaindica, caricapapaya,Graviola, stinging Nettle, Zanthoxyllumzanthoxyloides, small willow herb, saw palmetto, pumpkinseeds,cyperusesculentus, AltsoniaBoonei, Africa black pepper, Allium Sativum, ZingiberOfficinale and many more blended together.*

Men’s Formula has Quintuple Action:

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Oxidant

Anti-Androgenic

Virility

Anti-Proliferative

*This formula potentially is formulated to shrink inflamed prostate tissue, increases *blood circulation* in the prostate and sexual organs, increases potency, and calm the nerves*.

*The individual ingredients in Men’s Formula have been shown in research and scientific studies to*:

*a) Promote healthy size of the prostate.*

*b) Support normal urinary flow and volume.*

*c) Encourage healthy libido and sexual response.*

*d) Support the natural response to dihydrotestosterone reduction.*

*e) Assist the natural and healthy regulation of 5-alpha reductase, which affects normal prostate size and volume.*

*f) Support overall prostate and urinary health.*

*g) Restore prostate health as close as possible to youthful levels.*

*h) Help promote immune system and cellular health.*

While *it is not a replacement* for any *Conventional Treatment*, *Men’s Formula may be best used for the following*:

*a) help reduce risk of prostate problems before they strike.*

Since *all men have a prostate*, *we are all at risk*. *From research experience*, *prostate health is not something we have to pursue only when the symptoms arise*. *It should be our way of life*.

*b) When integrated into Conventional Treatment, Men’s Formula promotes better clinical outcomes* by *enhancing chemotherapy and radiation effectiveness*, *reducing surgical inflammation*, *promoting recovery*, and *reducing factors that contribute to disease progression*.

* Helps deal with the side effects of conventional prostate cancer treatment*

* Helps Men on Androgen Deprivation Therapy ADT to improve their quality of life especially sex life*

* Helps Men considering ‘Watchful Waiting’ or ‘Active Surveillance’ to make informed decision whilst checking their PSA often*

Disclaimer:

*Men’s Formula is not a wonder cure for prostate problem and not all men benefit from Natural remedies for their prostate health.*

*With Natural Remedies, it could take about three (3) months or even more to see any significant improvement in your prostate health!*

*The formulator of Men’s Formula warns their patients to always consult their physicians if symptoms persist after more than three days*.

*Also consult your Physician if your PSA keeps rising whilst on Men’s Formula*

*Men’s Formula is also not marketed for prostate cancer treatment*

* Men’s Formula is for Men 30years and above*

Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu, is an honorary Professor of Naturopathic Urology Research, Vinnytsia State Pedagogical University, Ukraine, President of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, Tema Community, 7, Post Office. Formulator of Men’s Formula for Prostate Health & Immune booster, Women’s Formula for wellness and Nyarkotey Tea for Cardiovascular Health. Enquiries: 0208244716/0541234556, Kumasi: 0243611641