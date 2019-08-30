Prof. Nyarkotey bags another award as College of Holistic Medicine admits fresh students at Tema campus today

By Gifty Arthur

President of the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine continues to make waves winning both local and global awards with the latest coming from TWARM Business and Leadership Awards.

The prostate cancer researcher, was recognized for starting the first naturopathic medicine university in Ghana and his innovation in the healthcare sector.

A plaque presented to Prof. Nyarkotey said “This is in recognition of your impact in the healthcare sector with breakthrough products such as Men Formula for Prostate and Immune Booster, Women’s Formula for Breast and General Health and Nyarkotey Tea for Cardiovascular health”.

It comes barely a month after he was awarded and inducted into the West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF) Hall of Fame and conferred with the enviable title Noble.

TWARM Business and Leadership award, adds to countless awards received by President, Prof. Raphael NyarkoteyObu, over the few years.

Meanwhile, the College is set to admit fresh students into it Tema Community 7 campus for the study of holistic medicine. It is the first admission for the Tema campus.

The College, has two more branches in Ashaiman, and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The matriculation and white coat ceremony, which is slated for today at 8am, at Korsah Hall, Joint Church Premises, Tema, is themed “Harnessing integrated medical education for economic growth”.

In attendance will be the Deputy Minister of Education-in-charge of basic education; Dr. Yaw OseiAdutwum, Konor of YiloKlo State;OklepemeNuerAnobaahSasraku II, who will serve as chairman for the occasion, and controversial private legal practitioner; Maurice Ampaw.

Others are the Convention People’s Party (CPP) one-time national chairperson and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency; SamiaYaba Nkrumah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema; Felix Mensah Nii Annang –La among others.