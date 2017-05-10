Prof Akosa’s installation as Kwahu-Abene chief illegal – Abetifi chief

The installation of former Director-General of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Professor Ayemang Badu Akosa as chief of Kwahu-Abene in the Eastern Region last Friday was illegal and a flagrant violation of traditional rules, a chief has said.

The Abetifi chief who also doubles as the acting Kwahumanhene, Nana Acheamfuor Asiedu Agyemang, told the media Monday, the enstoolment of the pathologist was not done by kingmakers as enjoined by custom.

He revealed some youth with no direct link to the royal family gathered to install the senior member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to the chagrin of traditional leaders.

“If any outsider wants to be a chief, he has to use the right process…but Professor Akosa didn’t use the right process,” Nana Acheamfuor Asiedu Agyemang said.

Professor Akosa was installed the Kwahu-Abene at a brief ceremony last Friday, three years after the demise of the occupant Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III. His stool name is Daasebre Mampong Adjei.

The enstoolment of the politician makes him an automatic Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area in the next forty days since any chief of Abene is entitled to that position.

But the ceremony degenerated into clashes as another faction stormed the palace to protest the process. Some properties worth thousands of cedis are reported to have been destroyed.

Joy News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent Edwin Kofi Siaw reports residents of Abene are fleeing the town following the chieftaincy clashes.

Nana Acheamfuor Asiedu Agyemang said the Kwahu Traditional Area is ready to oppose anyone who tries to occupy the Abene chieftaincy seat through the backdoor.

“We are from Abene…whoever wants to help us develop, we welcome that person, but whoever wants to foment dissension, I want to assure you that as our forefathers shared their blood for the land, we are ready to do same,” he said.

Nana Asiedu Agyemang said he will not entertain anyone who wants to tarnish the image of the community. “We will with unity protect Kwahuman.”

He refuted claims that he has resisted the installation of Abene chief because of his parochial interest. “I want to clarify that I am not stopping anyone from becoming Abenehene but the right processes must be followed.”

Source: Joyfmonline.com