Prez Cut Sod For Ningo-Pampram Sea Defense Project  Without Budget Allocation

By Patrick Biddah

The chiefs and people of Ningo-Pampram ,may have been deceived and their time wasted when they sat in durbar and later witnessed the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of their sea defense project.

This is because, it has emerged that the sod cutting ceremony which was performed by President Akufo-Addo, when he toured the Greater Accra region last week, was a face saving exercise in view of his zero infrastructural project for the people.

Details in Parliament, has exposed the government over the project with records pointing to the fact that there is no budget for the project.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, who blew the alarm during the debate on the floor yesterday to approve the budget for the Ministry of Works and Housing ,wondered how the project was going to be undertaken when there is no budgetary allocation for it.

He raised the alarm after figures in the budget estimate presented by the Committee on Works and Housing showed that there was no allocation for the Ningo-Pampram defense project in the allocation for coastal protection.

But the sector Minister who was in the House to move for theIn his explanation, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea ,indicated that the sod cutting was made possible because the development partners of the Ministry has made available some monies for the project which they call project preparation advance and that amount is Ghc79,846 ,000.00.

He further said it is after the contractors working on the project raises their certificate that they would be paid and that the Ningo-Pampram sea defense project is one of the projects left by the John Mahama administration to the NPP.

The other sea defense projects inherited in addition with the Ningo-Pampram he revealed are the Komenda and Axim projects.