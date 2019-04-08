Prez. Akufo Ado, Asantehene & Eminent Chiefs Commended.

FROM: JAMES SHERIFDEEN, KUMASI

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M.Y Caesar Company Limited, producers of Lina Energy Tea, Dr. M.Y Caesar, has commended President Akufo-Addo, as well as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the eminent chiefs for finding a lasting peace to the chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon.

According to him, he now feels a sense of excitement because there is now a clear path to lasting peace.

Speaking to this paper last Wednesday, in Kumasi, Dr. Caesar noted that, with 17 years of deaths destruction and retrogression of Dagbon state, it was binding that all support the new Overlord, Na Abubakari Mahama II to move the whole of Dagbon area forward.

While praising the new Ya Na for his remarkable enstoolment, Dr. Caesar said, he was confident that, the Chief would be able to steer the affairs of Dagbon and restore the state back to normalcy.

He admonished the people of Dagbon to solidly unite and partner the government to bring development to the area.

“It is now time for the people of Dagbon to unite and recover the many wasted years due to chieftaincy dispute & galvanize energies for accelerated development”, he stressed and said, the Bible and the Koran talks about peace and therefore have to hold & protect that peace for development.

Dr. Caesar indicated that, peace is the ingredient for development and therefore thank them so much for their efforts and mother Ghana.