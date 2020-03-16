“Prête-moi Ton Rêve” inaugurated by the first lady of Côte d’Ivoire at the Musée d’Abobo

After the exhibition’s launch in Casablanca in June 2019, and a second stage in Dakar in December 2019, the third leg of the exhibition “Prête-moi ton rêve” was inaugurated on 11 March 2020 at the Musée des Cultures Contemporaines Adama Toungara D’Abobo (le MuCAT), and will run until April 29, 2020.

The idea of this exhibition that was born and subsequently executed by the Fondation pour le Développement de la Culture Contemporaine Africaine (FDCCA). “Prête-moi ton rêve” brings together over fifty works by nearly thirty African artists such as Jane Alexander, Soly Cissé, Abdoulaye Konaté, Jems Koko Bi, William Kentridge, Chéri Samba, Barthélémy Toguo, Nnenna Okoré and Ouattara Watts.

For this stage in Abidjan, “Prête-moi ton rêve” has been enhanced further by the addition of works by six more artists: Joana Choumali, Ernest Dükü, Samuel Fosso, Nomusa Makhubu, Sithabile Mlotshwa and Aida Muluneh.

The exhibition is a partner of the 11th edition of MASA, Abidjan’s market for arts and performances (7 to 14 March 2020), a major cultural event in the Ivorian calendar with the key objective of supporting African artistic creation.

The ambition of MuCAT, recently constructed in the heart of the popular quarter of the city, is to open art up to all. For Yacouba Konaté, the curator of the exhibition “Prête-moi ton rêve” : “We feel that an effort is being made to set up more operational structures and we felt that it would be important to participate in these programs so that Abobolans learn to love their neighborhood more and feel they can give something towards it.”

In parallel with the principal exhibition, Abidjan’s Rotonde of the contemporary arts hosts a “homage” exhibition imagined by Henri Nkoumo. The “carte blanche” exhibition is also being held at the Houkami Guyzagn gallery under the creative direction of the Ivorian art critic and curator Mimi Errol. Both events were inaugurated on 12 March 2020.

The exhibition “Prête-moi Ton Rêve” along with its accompanying events will continue until 29 April 2020 before preparing for its next step across the African continent.