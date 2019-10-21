President John Kufuor Should Have The Final Say On Comprehensive Sexuality Education

The Holy Bible declares without equivocation, ‘for all have sinned….’ Ex-president John Agyeku Kufuor, agrees and applies that divinely-inspired dictum in his criticism of his successors, since he left office in 2009.

I had a dream last night and in that dream I had the rare privilege to speak to former president John Agyekum Kufuor on his views about the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

Hate him or like him, but when it comes to one thing, you sure want former president John Agyekum Kufuor, in your corner.

He has a flair for articulating his views; he is not a divisive public figure by any stretch of the imagination, his statesmanship after leaving office is testament to that statement.

One issue that has dominated discussions in recent weeks is the Comprehensive Sexuality Education. I was hoping to wake up one day, to read in the newspapers or hear on radio, the views expressed by former president Kufuor.

A lot of interesting things happened during his tenure from 2000 to 2008. This country is one to live in, because of rumours. Aside being the gentle giant and obviously having sexy eyes, President John Agyekum Kufuor, was said to be a man loved by women, he comes perhaps next to Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, who was a military head of state of Ghana from January 13, 1972 to July 5, 1978.

The question of the hour is what president John Agyekum Kufuor, makes of the whole CSE debate.

In my dream, and in that moment of rare privilege president Kufuor, who made it clear that, he does not feel comfortable criticizing his successors, he told me CSE is alien to us as a people, anything that will promote bestiality must not and should not be entertained.

I asked him, why he thinks promoting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, And Transgender (LGBT) is not only an aberration, but an insult to us.

His answer, sounded hilarious, he said, why should a man ignore the beautiful and endowed creation of God, with boobs and buttocks and settle for his fellow man.

I could not agree with him more, except to say only a demented person, will have a feeling for his fellow man.

His answer reminded me of a picture of he took with Wendy Shay, which went viral in July this year, the way the x-president gazed at her, it was as though, he has found his painkiller.

Ex-president Kufuor, never disappoints, he knows what he wants and he will go for, regardless of the consequence.

Before government contemplated the idea of CSE, president Kufuor, should have been contacted and views sought, but to try and smuggle something like this on his blind side was a joke taken too far.

Few weeks ago, General Arnold Quainoo, told me that, diplomats and their missions in countries are not interested in the strength of the economy, how well you are doing in all the relevant sectors, but rather their interest is the personality of our leaders.

I brought this up because, under no circumstance will our bilateral and multi-lateral partners, ever entertain the idea of making a proposal to ex-president Kufuor during his tenure as president to introduce CSE in curriculum.

They know his disposition, they know his personality, they know promoting LGBT is the last thing president Kufuor, will do. But with president Akufo-Addo, who has stated in a televised interview with Aljazeera that, LGBT was bound to happen.

He opened the country up for all sorts of suggestions, the hawks which were circling, have been given an opportunity to make a quick detour and claim their prize.

As with many programmes, once the mind is captured, the heart naturally follows, so having the idea of sexuality inculcated in our children, will set the stage for a full scale invasion.

I do not for the life of me; understand why the proponents of LGBT are against polygamy, yet they want us to accept what they are foisting on us.

President Kufuor, May God bless him, will have kind words for them, should the idea be brought to his attention and his advice sought.

Akufo-Addo, always talk his way around problems, he weaves around a straightforward issue, what or who could have convinced him into thinking that, Ghanaians will just roll over for his government to introduce CSE, must come again.

Akufo-Addo, is a breed of politician, who will not mind selling his mother for power. Instead of seeing power as a means to an end, he sees power as an end in itself.

Children are the future of this country, the kind of training they need to equip them for the future is not sexuality.

Their counterparts in China, who are not being forced to learn about their sexuality are being train in coding, investment, stock exchange, Information Technology etc.

Already, we are lagging behind in the real sector, we have to include in the curriculum, how to think outside the box, see the cup half full instead of half empty.

Some things come naturally to us; we don’t need to sit in the classroom to learn them. Akufo-Addo, should get his priorities right.

Akufo-Addo, must be looking at his watch lately. He’s nearing the end of his tenure and he can see from the writing on the wall that he cannot repeat the hubris of 2016.

My guess is that as he works out his exit plan, he would be leave our children out of his basket list.