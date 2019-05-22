President AkufoAddo Is Like A Hijacker – Mahama

By Patrick Biddah

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has accused President Akufo-Addo, of acting like a hijacker for canceling and rewarding road projects he inherited.

According to the former President, many of the road projects, would have been completed by now, if President Akufo-Addo, had not cancelled them in the name of investigating.

He said, the sod cutting ceremony by President Akufo-Addo for the reconstruction of the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodi -Pepesu road, when he toured the newly created Oti region recently, would have been completed by now if that contract was not cancelled.

Speaking in an interview with Citi Fm’s Richard Mensah in an exclusive interview on Monday, Mr Mahama, who is also the flag bearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 general elections, explained that awarding the same road contract after canceling it for two years, can be likened to a hijacker, who kills a pilot and then lands his aeroplane and expects to be applauded is laughable.

“You quickly canceled all the Cocoa roads I started, except the one from Apedwa junction to your hometown Kyebi. You abandoned the Eastern corridor road for two years and now are doing it at a cost higher than the initial cost, and when the people ask you, you say Mahama Mahama Mahama”, he added.

If there was any problem with the road contracts awarded during his time, former President Mahama, said he expected President Akufo-Addo to have canceled the road from Apedwa to his hometown of Kyebi, but instead, the road contracts have been extended to even do the town Roads in Kyebi, which he says is a clear show off lying about the road contracts.

The former, who spoke on a wide range of issues, also wondered why President Akufo-Addo, keeps blaming him for his failed promises, three years after leaving office.

“It is normal in your first year to blame everything that has gone wrong on your predecessor. Maybe in your second year, you can continue playing the blame game but after your third year if the only thing in your mind is Mahama, then you are abdicating the responsibility of running this country”, he stressed.

“He can keep blaming everything on me till 2020, the people of Ghana will decide”, he added.

On the issue of press freedom and happenings he noted: “I appeal to Nana Addo if he says he is a human rights advocate to be concerned about the treatment of the media .Under him press freedom is deteriorating. In the last index that was published Ghana has slipped several steps behind in terms of press freedom”, the former President said.

He recalled how, he tolerated all the media criticism and said the media during his time, did not suffer attacks, let alone flee the country for fear of their lives .

“In spite of investigating the Ford Explorer bribe car allegation against me ,I bought the first copy of Manasseh AzuriAwuni’s book when he launched it, even though I was not personally present, “ he said