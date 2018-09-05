Preach the gospel of God, devoid of opinions – Apostle Jude Hama

Apostle Jude Hama, Former President of the Scripture Union (SU), has advised ministers of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) to be sober-minded and fulfill their ministerial duties diligently devoid of misconceptions.

He said, pastors and ministers in Christianity must preach the word of God and not opinions and philosophies and that there were many charlatans in the in Christendom this times.

Apostle Jude Hama, gave the advice to the 38 newly ordained ministers in a sermon at the closing ceremony of the 55th Annual Session of the GBC at Ejura in the Ashanti Region at the weekend.

The four-day annual session which was on the theme: “Kingdom Loyalty for Accelerated Development,” brought together members of the convention across the country, Africa and the World and head pastors of other churches to solidarised with the Convention.

It climaxed with praises and thanksgiving for their lives and how far God had brought the Convention and said the call to ministry was a great job and that there was a solemn responsibility in Christian Ministry.

Apostle Hama said pastors must be loyal, truthful and God fearing to their congregations no matter what hard times they go through and that determination, commitment and hard work was the key to the success of every situation.

He asked them to set the pace for the younger generation to emulate by been respectful, humble and peace loving people in society as Christians must live to the life of Jesus Christ and what he practised.

Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Executive President of the GBC urged Ministers of the Convention not to measure their effectiveness by the numbers in their Churches.

He also advised them to rejoice in the success of their colleague pastors and keep themselves away from ministerial jealousies in the work of God.

The Executive President charged the ministers to make preaching of the gospel their priority and find time to renew and upgrade their knowledge by reading the Bible on daily basis.

He said the most sacred thing ministers should do was to be taking serious rest, adding that, the call to ministry was a lonely professional job and must draw their wives closer to them.

Rev Adu-Gyamfi stressed the need for the ministers to read wide to acquire more knowledge that would be impacted in the coming generation. “Don’t go and undermine the senior pastors in your churches but, you should respect them and be role models to the coming generations”.