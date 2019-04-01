PPP Lauds Government, Parliament For Passing RTI

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has lauded Parliament and the Executive for passing the Right to information Bill into law.

The RTI Bill was passed into law on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after almost two decades.

The PPP in a statement urged the Attorney General “to immediately work on the Legislative Instrument (LI) that will aid the successful implementation of the law.”

“The Progressive People’s Party will like to applaud Parliament of Ghana for passing the Right to Information Bill into Law albeit with few lacunas. We further applaud the boldness of the Executives in finally accepting the challenge to pass this bill into law during their tenure of office, a novelty other regimes could not do,” the statement said.

It added that “individuals, media houses, civil societies and other groups that campaign vigorously for 22 years to get this bill passed must equally be commended.”

The PPP further urged the government not to delay in the final hurdles to make the law functional.

“As we applaud the government for a good job done, we caution the government not to engage in delay tactics regarding the Legislative Instrument that will make this law functional”.

Murtala Mohammed

National Secretary-PPP