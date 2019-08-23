PPA Boss’s Suspensiion; The Clearing Process Has Been Activated

After the Galamsey fraud expose’ by Anas Armeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI, president Akufo-Add, suspended Charles Bissue, who was the Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

In that explosive documentary Mr Bissiw, was captured taking cash amounting to GH¢35,000 in three meetings through one Andy Owusu, a connection man, to circumvent the process to renew the mining license for ORR Resources Enterprise.

This newspaper also recalls many instances, where officials of this government were complicit and were asked to step aside only to be reinstated, when the dust has settled.

The latest kid on the block is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

The suspension, follows the ‘Contract For Sale’ documentary by freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in which the PPA boss is seen allegedly selling government contracts through his own private company Talent Discovery Limited (TDL).

The monthly allegations of corruption and the clearing the perpetrators of same, have led to a mistrust of political leaders by aggrieved Ghanaians.

Usually the promoters and beneficiaries of these corrupt acts, in many cases are believed to be prominent Ghanaians, who walk the corridors of power and have fortified themselves with state resources which are looted from the public till.

Many times president Akufo-Addo, has been called upon to demonstrate ‘am not corrupt and have never been corrupt’ mantra and to give meaning to his “if you want to make money, don’t join my government” mantra, by showing strong leadership, he is in all instances, not able to walk his talk.

During the mid-year budget presentation, the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, told the August House that, the PPA helped the country 2.5billion Ghana cedis.

The investigative piece suggests that, what Ken Ofor-Atta told parliament was a lie and must be haul before the House to present better and further particulars.

In the considered view of this newspaper, suspension is not enough, he should have been sacked outright, not only on conflict of interest and corruption claim, but because a six-year old, won’t behave the way he did.

The president is being selective in bringing down the axe on his appointees, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu, who had two weeks left to retire, was sacked because his Special Assistance, has joined the race to contest the parliamentary primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

This newspaper, wants to know whether Adjenim Boateng Adjei, who has been suspended will receive salary?