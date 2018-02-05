Policeman Pockets Policemen’s Bribe Money

To Free Sons Jailed For Armed Robbery

A police officer, has confessed to taking a bribe of GH¢10,000 from a parent of one of two robbers, who were jailed for an armed robbery incident.

Detective Sergeant Keyi Mensah, admitted to taking the bribe money, after police authorities instituted an investigation into the disappearance of the robbers.

Emmanuel Kwame Nyanteh and Fredrick Asante, both children of senior police officers –Chief Inspector Kennedy Kwame Nyanteh and Inspector William Armah- were convicted for the offence of robbery and sentenced to 11 and 10 years respectively, by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court in Kumasi on September 27, 2017.

The situation reveals how some police officers are serving as accessory to crime in the country. While serving policemen are directly taking part in crimes such as robbery and murder, others serve as informants to the robbers or rent out their weapons to robbers for robbery operations.

But they have, until now, not reported to the Kumasi Central prisons to serve their sentences. This alarmed authorities who instituted investigations into the whereabouts of the two.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, D/Sgt Kyei Mensah, who is stationed at the Ashanti Central CID as the investigator on the case, aided the escape of the convicts.

Police say “the investigator who admitted having aided the escape of the convicts after interrogations stated that the parents of the convicts C/inspector Kennedy Kwame Nyanteh stationed at the Twedie Police Station and Inspector William Armah, stationed at the Regional Visibility Unit in Kumasi influenced him with an amount of GH¢10,000 to free the convicts.”

Sgt Kyei Mensah and his two accomplices, have been arrested, according to news reports from Kumasi by Joy FM.

Meanwhile, convict Emmanuel Kwame Nyanteh age 33, was rearrested on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Police say efforts are still being made to apprehend convict Fredrick Asante age, 28 who is currently at large.

The Command has, however, constituted a team to delve into all convicted cases to establish whether or not convicts are taken to Prison after they have been convicted by the court.

It further served notice of the resolve to expose any officer or group of officers who will involve themselves in any action that will tarnish the image of the service.