Police warns to ruthlessly deal with criminals who may strike on Xmas

The Police have vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals who may strike during the Christmas and New Year festivities across the country.

Launching this year’s ‘Operation Father Christmas’ at the Police headquarters in Accra Tuesday, the Inspector General of police, James Oppong-Boanuh, said personnel will be deployed to intensify security before, during and after the festivities.

Operation Father Christmas is an annual operational strategy of the Ghana Police Service undertaken to consolidate peace and security in the country and ensure that citizenry are safe before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Movement of large numbers of people from is expected to take place across the country, particularly to the cities and the various business centres, a situation the police said gives criminal elements the opportunity to engage in their activities.

Addressing police officers after a route match through the principal streets of Accra, the IGP said operation is to bring the police closer to the public and ensure that people celebrate the festive season devoid of fear of crime and other unruly behaviour.

He warned anyone or group of persons who intend to use the Christmas and New Year festivities to perpetrate any form of criminal activity to note that the Police and other security agencies will deal decisively with them.

For densely populated areas such as shopping malls, recreational and entertainment centres, beaches, busy streets, market centres and new settlements, he said, the deployment will be increased.

“We will also deploy uniform and plain-clothed officers on mobile and foot patrols within the communities to prevent residential crimes,” he said.

The IGP indicated that they will also conduct intelligence-led operations, step up snap-checks, day and night patrols, deploy motorbike patrols.

Highway patrols, he said, will also be increased.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh explained these measures are to tackle robberies in particular and generally increase police visibility to build public confidence and offer maximum protection to all manner of people.