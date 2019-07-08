Police arrest woman for attempting to kidnap 1-year-old boy in Jomoro

The Jomoro District Police Command has arrested a woman for attempting to kidnap a 1-year-7-month-old boy at Bonyere Junction near Half Assini.

Giving an eyewitness account to GhanaWeb’s Regional Correspondent, the Morning Show Host of Hope FM in the area, Bishop Oteng, said the mother of the baby works at a restaurant in the area called Apollo Annex.

According to him, the baby’s mother who comes from a town called Ndumsuazo near Bonyere Junction always leaves her child at a drug store in the area whiles she works just so he is safe.

In a similar manner she left her child on Saturday, July 6, 2019 but nearly lost him to a kidnapper.

Around 10am, the eyewitness narrated, the owner of the drug store realised the child had suddenly disappeared, he called for help and quickly informed him (the eyewitness) who helped announce it on his media platform so the child could be found.

“I quickly called the District Police Commander about the incident and in fact the Commander responded well and promised to help rescue the child. Two hours later,some youth arrested a certain woman with the child at a town called Nawule which is near Bonyere Junction and when they arrested her they brought her to Bonyere Junction”, he narrated.

He added that “when she was brought to Bonyere Junction, the youth of the area and its surrounding communities blocked the road with sticks, stones, cutlasses, bottles among others to lynch her but the police within some few minutes rushed to the scene and saved the suspect from attacks”.

Confirming the incident to GhanaWeb, the District Police Commander, DSP Zeprain Zenge commended the Hope FM’s Morning Show Host for his swift tip-off which helped save the suspect from lynching.

DSP Zenge further admitted that it took great efforts on the part of his men to save the suspect from the angry youth, hundreds of them.

He said the suspect has been arrested and put behind bars at the Hall Assini Police Station pending investigations.

“We are doing our investigations, give us some time and we will give you details very soon but in fact if we didn’t rush to the scene, the mob would have killed her”, he concluded.

