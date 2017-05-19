Police arrest 5 notorious armed robbers in Cape Coast

The police in the Central Region have arrested five suspected armed robbers classified as “notorious” in the Cape Coast South Constituency.

The men were caught following an operation undertaken by a team of officers in the Region.

They include, Ekow Bentil, 18, Agbovie Mensah, 22, Emmanuel Amoah 21, Ekow Ewusie, 21, and Mustapha Mohammed, 53.

At a news conference in the Region Thursday, Regional Commander, DCOP Reverend Ampah Benin said the arrested robbers are part of a gang known to be tormenting residents.

He noted some other suspects fled from their hideouts in the course of the operation.

Some exhibits found at different locations during the operation included 123 pieces of wrapped plant material and quantity of seeds suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The others are 10 knives, 24 scissors, a hammer, crow bar, chisel, tape recorder, television, quantity of material used to administer narcotic drug, 6 lighters, 27 CD and taxi a cab Also one of the suspects by name Ekow Bentil was found in possession of a substance suspected to be narcotic drug.

DCOP Reverend Ampah Benin further revealed the police burnt down all the wooden structures that had been erected by the suspects in the affected areas.

Meanwhile all the suspects will be detained until investigations into their operations are concluded.