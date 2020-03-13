POGA 2000 year group organizes career fair for alma mater

The 2000 Year Group of POGA (Past OLA Girls Association) organized a career fair for OLA Senior High school (SHS) students on the theme ‘empowering the next generation to make better career choices’ which came off on March 5, 2020 from 9am – 3pm.

The programme was divided into three sections; the first section saw presentations on choosing a suitable career based on one’s identity, mentor-mentee relationship, voluntarism and networking.

The second segment, focused on the past students sharing their career journeys with the students and the third section gave the students the opportunity to interact with various professionals.

Professionals were selected based on a survey conducted on the students with a sample size of 400 students. Professionals were drawn from the medical, teaching, human resource, engineering, journalism, creative arts, hospitality, technological, entrepreneurship and business areas. Other professionals present were a statistician, an auditor and a realtor.

The sessions were very interactive and the students were exposed to practical experiences which they admitted opened them up to think more about choosing a suitable career based on their identity, capabilities and interest.

At the end of the day, some students admitted they were now certain they were on course, others were able to make a suitable choice while those who were undecided before the day were adequately equipped and confessed they would now be in a position to select a suitable career.

The experiences that were shared with the students resonated with most of them as they confessed they’ve been confronted with similar challenges.

From the interactions, some students admitted their parents/guardians forced careers on them when their interest is in other fields, some were certain on the path to take while others basically had no idea which path to take. The 2000-Year Group, therefore, appeal to school authorities, parents and guardians to work with the students and assist them to make appropriate career decisions as a wrong career choice will negatively impact the life of the students. The leadership and teachers of the school expressed their appreciation to the year group for an impactful project.

Source: POGA 2000 Year Group