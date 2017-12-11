PMB, Dogara Extol T Y Danjuma’s

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Defence, General TY Danjuma on his 80th birthday.

Also, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has described the elder statesman as one of Nigeria’s greatest patriots.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, he said “On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 80th birthday.

“I share in the grace and joy that comes with this special day, having keenly followed your leadership trajectory over the years in selfless service to the nation, courageous military career and building a versatile business empire.

“As you turn 80 years, the meritorious role you played during the Nigerian civil war easily comes to mind, and as a nation, we are grateful for your numerous interventions in the political space to ensure peace, stability and secure a future of one nation for our children.

“I believe your birthday is unique and memorable for the life you live in constantly looking out for the weak and vulnerable among us, which naturally inspired the TY Danjuma Foundation, and more recently, your acceptance to serve as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative.

“I wish you God’s blessings of good health and longer life to continue in the service of humanity.

In a letter signed by the Speaker to commemorate the 80th birthday anniversary of Gen Danjuma, the Speaker said future generations will continue to remember and appreciate his sacrifices for Nigeria’s unity, peace, progress and stability.

He said, “The House of Representatives and I heartily rejoice with and celebrate you, our worthy leader, highly reverred and accomplished elderstatesman, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), on this auspicious occasion of your 80th birthday anniversary.

“Sir, we celebrate your outstanding services and contributions to nation building, as well as your efforts at promoting the well-being of Nigerians regardless of ethnicity or creed. Your exceptional zeal for the greatness and development of Nigeria has placed you among the pantheons of our nation.

“Your career as a military Officer was exemplary, reaching the peak as Chief of Defence Staff. Your humanitarian and philanthropic activities have touched many lives, especially those of the poor and weak and are worthy of commendation and emulation.

“Undoubtedly, future generations will continue to remember and appreciate the sacrifices you have made for national unity and the fact that you have continued to offer your wise counsel for the peace, progress and stability of the Nigerian nation.

“We applaud your efforts at giving succour to the victims of terrorism in the North East region including its rebuilding, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“It is therefore with exceeding gratitude that I restate our congratulations and best wishes for a fulfilled, healthy and more fruitful years ahead.”