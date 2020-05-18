Plastic Waste Management And The Onset Of The Rains.

The dumping or littering of our environment with inorganic waste materials is a serious issue which seems to have been treated with kids gloves by governments over the years.

The reckless disposal of plastic waste, which is a major cause of flooding in Ghana, defies decomposition and has gained prominence to the extent that regardless of the present government’s efforts to curb this menace, thus, the establishment of the Sanitation Ministry, the problem of waste management, seems to have over-awed the nation.

The citizenry, from the youth to adults, the passengers on board trotro’s and taxi’s, the pedestrians on the streets, the unofficial waste collectors in our markets as well as official waste collectors dump their waste at places where they eventually find their way to our drains. This impedes the flow of water whenever it rains, thus causing flooding in the environs where they occur.

Gone are the days, when the Scriptural quotation of “cleanliness is next to Godliness” was strictly adhered to as cleaning the neighborhood before going to church was a norm. Now, even the first Saturday of each month’s cleaning schedule seem to have died out in most communities in the urban centres, only for us to cry out for help when disaster strikes.

After 27years of democracy, 7 general elections and 5 presidents, Ghana is still experiencing floods annually , which is gradually spreading it’s tentacles across the country. An estimated total of 64,3087 plus people have been greatly affected by floods in Ghana from 1995 to 2019 and a recorded total of 246 persons have also lost their lives in the same period.

After the June 3 twin flood and fire disaster in 2015, which claimed 154 lives leaving 150 persons with various degrees of burns in Accra, it was expected that stringent measures would be taken, to help eradicate (if not fully), minimize the rate of flooding in the country, but it seems that Ghana is far from achieving this, with other regions boarding the flood train.

In the midst of fighting perennial floods, Ghana has seen a spring up of factories and companies in the production and importation of all sorts of plastic containers, without putting measures in place to recycle them. It would have being a great contributing factor to the proper management of plastic waste, if these industries and companies are mandated to own or have at least one plastic waste recycling plant in every region.

The government can again invest in the installation of CCTV cameras across the length and breadth of the country, especially in the urban and suburban centres to be able to identify people who contribute to this social canker. Also stricter laws must be enacted and must be strictly adhered to by the citizenry under the watch of the various law enforcement agencies since it is a collective responsibility of all and sundry and no just the government. A stitch in time saves nine.

BY DEBORAH ACQUAH

(GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM).