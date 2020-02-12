Pharmaceutical Companies Cut Supplies To Hospitals

Over delayed NHIS payments

The Chamber of Pharmacy, Ghana (CoPG), has served notice that its members would no longer provide medicines to hospitals that have delayed in paying for drugs offered, for more than three months.

This, it said, is to forestall any potential repercussions on the companies under the Chamber, from the delayed reimbursement by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) through the Health Service Providers.

In a statement to announce the decision, the Chamber, added that it would request payment guarantees before supplying any more medicines to hospitals that require their services.

“Chamber Members shall henceforth request the hospitals to provide payment guarantee before medicines could be supplied to them. This is the only way to sustain our individual companies. Health facilities owing more than three months shall no more enjoy any credit facilities from our members”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Chamber is pleading with the government to return to the decentralized procurement process through national competitive tenders.

“We call on government as a matter of urgency to ensure adherence to the NHI Act on reimbursements to service providers. The Chamber of Pharmacy, Ghana also wishes to immediately call for the review of the current Ministry of Health framework contract and revert to the decentralized procurement system by the Regional Health Directorates and Teaching hospitals, through national competitive tenders.”

It has, however, expressed its commitment to provide quality and easy access to medicines at affordable prices for effective and improved healthcare delivery.

“The Chamber would like to remind the government and all stakeholders that, we will ensure that good-quality health commodities are available, accessible, and affordable to all people living in Ghana and anchored by a sustainable, reliable, responsive, efficient, and well-coordinated supply chain.”