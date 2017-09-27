Petrol Prices Suffocating Ghanaians

Like joke, like joke, petrol is today being sold for Gh¢22.5, this is the first time in the history of this country that, petrol prices, have gone this high.

The government can conveniently hide under deregulation, to say it has no hand in the increment, but deregulation existed before the coming into office of the current administration.

The previous administration was described as insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians, when petrol prices went up to Gh¢16.

The New Patriotic Party, whiles in opposition, chastised the then government for not being good managers of the economy and allowing prices of petroleum product to go up.

Ghanaians bought into their many lies and voted for them to ostensibly change their fortune, but things are rather getting worse.

If the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government cannot bring relief to Ghanaians, at least they can maintain the status quo, as they came to meet it.

They promised to bring down the cost of electricity; they even claimed it cost more than rent, they promised to reduce import duty, they promised to reduce prices of petroleum product, but everything has gone up exponentially since they took over the governance of the country.

The NPP won the 2016 elections, through lies; the reality check is what they are confronted with now. On September 13, 2017, GOIL sold Super for 4.13, on September 24, which was last Sunday, the same Super at GOIL is sold for 4.410.

The government, took credit for the drop in inflation, forgetting that, they were benefiting from the policies of the erstwhile government.

The policies, they initiated are beginning to take shape, and as bad policies beget bad results, we are beginning to experience the so-called economic brains they claim to have, reverse the fortunes we have chalked since last year.

Ghanaians, can no longer afford to be told to tighten their belts, whiles the high and mighty continue to be rude to those they govern, without any qualm of conscience or compunction .