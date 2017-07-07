Pensioners Transact Business with SSNIT at the comfort of their homes

By Gifty Arthur

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has launched a new web portal, that would give pensioners, employees or employers, the opportunity to communicate or transact business with the Trust, using the internet at a location of their choice.

The new means of giving out and receiving information, is another module of the Operational Business Suite (OBS) project being deployed by SSNIT to provide customers with convenience in service delivery.

This means that, the dreaded moments when pensioners had to travel far and near to access simple information are over, provided there is internet connectivity where the person is.

SSNIT, which is fast embracing technology, made this known when it launched the portal www.ssnit.org.gh, described as a simple and convenient way of transacting business online yesterday in Accra.

With the portal in place, all one needs to access and transact his business is, for the pensioner to get Portal ID from Trust.

At the comfort of one’s home, office and so on, the aforementioned persons, especially pensioners, can view and print account statements, initiate benefit applications, check benefit payments, submit contributions, submit enquiries, view payment history, personal information among others.

Director General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, said for over 45 years, the Trust had operated manually, until it initiated steps to computerize it works, introducing the likes of District Operation System (DOS), Branch Operating System (BOS), to the Enhanced Branch Operating System (E-BOS), Integrated Pensions Administrative System (IPAS).

He said, this “Significantly affected our ability to respond to the needs of customers and stakeholders in a timely and efficient manner. Our service delivery, ladies and gentlemen, was significantly impaired.”

SSNIT, has now fully automated most of its business processes, thus putting us in a position to process transactions and provide information to our customers in a speedy manner.

According to the Director General, benefits processing, which was a critical issue because of delay, is now fully automated.

“Turnaround time that used to be months and in some cases years, has been reduced to an average of a week. About 180, 000 pensioners on SSNIT pension payroll are paid with dispatch on monthly basis so we are spared some pensioner complaints and agitations.” he said.

Dr. Tenkorang, said SSNIT wants to switch to a new means of getting closer to its customers using cell phones, Ipads, laptops, desktops, etc other than the old ways of communicating with them through the media.

He said, steps are also being taking to enhance service and communication delivery at the branch and office levels, so that customers who visit such places are not met with disdain.

“As we computerize, we are also bringing into sharp focus the need for our staff to serve you well when you humanly interact with us.

We are training our staff to be efficient and courteous in the discharge of their duties. I’ll have you know that all SSNIT staff have been instructed to wear their ID tags at all times in our offices and outside of the offices, when they are transacting SSNIT business”.

As a means to check rudeness, disrespect against customers, Dr. Tenkorang noted that SSNIT is preparing to publish a hotline solely meant complaints of staff that misbehave for investigation and onward punishment.

“Very soon, we will publish the number for hotline, solely meant for complaints of staff that have been discourteous in the discharge of their duties, for investigation and sanctioning when necessary”. A representative from the regulator, National Pension Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Daniel Ashietey Mensah, described the initiative as a “dream come true.

This dream, has come to its fullest culmination after years of hard work, determination, perseverance and focus on achieving this noble goal.

The creation of the web portal he said, would help to cut down the cost and frustration of the Scheme Members, who might have to travel long distances to get access to their first Tier information through the Branch Offices nationwide.

“The collaboration between NPRA and SSNIT in educating the sensitizing the public on pensions has been very useful and complementary to our efforts to ensure retirement income security for the members”.