Peace FM’s Maame Afia Konadu goes home

Hundreds of mourners will today Saturday, July 20, 2019, pay their last respect to Mrs Henrietta Afia Konadu Okyere-Twum a popular radio icon as she goes home today.

Maa Afia Konadu as she is popularly called hosted popular radio programmes on Peace FM such as ‘Wo haw ne s?n’, ‘Mpom Te S?n’ and ‘Asomdwee Nkom?’.

Popular personalities who featured in her programme are computer man and Lawyer Amponsah.

She sadly passed on to eternal glory on Wednesday, May 1 in the United States of America (USA) after a short illness at the age of 68.

Maa Afia, as she was popularly called, retired from hosting radio programmes in 2015 after working for over 15 years with the Despite Group.

During her 65th birthday, she spoke to renowned journalist and host of Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Maa Afia was part of the pioneering team of Peace FM in 1999.

Before joining Peace FM, she worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) when she ceased working as a school teacher.

Source: peacefmonline.com