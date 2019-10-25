PDS Corruption Opens Up US$178m Kelni Gvg & Mckinsey

Revenue Assurance Contracts’ Maggots

The fallout from the corrupt Power Distribution Service (PDS) concession deal and the loss of US$190 million money from the government of the United States of America (USA), is setting the stage for questions on other transactions entered into by the Akufo-Addo government, which had less public scrutiny, especially by the media and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Two of such contracts, are the US$178 million Kelni GVG by the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusua Ekuful, and the US$150,000 per month McKinsey Revenue Assurance Contract at Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) under Minister of Finance and Economic Planning led by Ken Ofori-Atta.

The contracts, have been running for almost three years now, and insiders have started raising issues, saying the state is being bled to dry. They explained that the companies involved are doing nothing to warrant the monies they are pocketing.

The 20-year PDS arrangement which was to manage the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), collapsed after selfishness and greed led to technical and administrative breaches, and eventually fraud was detected.

Political and family connections which the PDS deal was saddled with led to Ghana, losing US$190 million which was to improve power supply in the country through private sector participation in its operation and revenue collection.

And those familiar with the US$178 million Kelni GVG and the US$150,000 per month McKinsey Revenue Assurance Contract insist the circumstances under which they were procured, call for a review. Some of them even cited the Kroll Associate contract procurement by Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo and his issues with Auditor General Daniel Domelovo as a clarion call for these deals to be looked at again.

Indeed, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, agrees with the position that these contracts must be re-examined.

On his Facebook, page on Wednesday, he wrote “I have my own worries, but lately I am more worried about the country. We stand to lose nearly $200m by the stroke of a pen in the PDS confusion. This is not to excuse any fraud by any party. We certainly could do more. While at it, we should ensure maximum rents from any international contract, including of course the $178m Kelni GVG and the $150,000 per month McKinsey revenue assurance contract (running for nearly 3 years). An update on these two contracts will be helpful. Good morning everyone”.

The IMANI boss, has been at the forefront of the accountability with the respect Kelni GVG contract and to some extent the $150,000 per month McKinseyrevenue assurance contract since the Akufo-Addo government entered into these transactions, but without any meaningfully success.

The same IMANI boss, under the John Mahama administration demanded accountability for transaction such as the Smarthy Bus Branding saga, Subah Infosolutions transaction which was similar to Kelvin GVG deal among others.

Earlier, Cassiel Ato Forson, the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, had written to the GRA requesting a detailed comparative data on Kelni GVG’s revenue assurance and mobile money monitoring, had given the GRA 14 days to provide the information or face legal action.

Mr Forson, in his letter to the GRA noted that since the inception of the contract in October 2018, “Ghanaians, including Parliamentarians, have not been provided with information on the success or otherwise of this project.”

He said this was worrying because it pointed towards “weak post-evaluation mechanisms” and “ethical and credibility concerns in dealing with Telcos.”

Mr Forson, expects that information on the implementation of the project should be informing national policy “and lead to a revision of monitoring and auditing mechanisms deployed by GRA.”

“Based on these two concerns and in pursuance of Article 21 (f) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, I will kindly request that your office furnishes my office will all the detailed reports, if any, submitted by Messrs Kelni GVG in this regard.”

He also said he was particularly interested in knowing if the exercise has resulted in any significant revenue increase for government “to warrant such huge payments to Messrs Kelni GVG.”

He added this was even more relevant given the recent increase in the Communications Service Tax from 6 percent to 9 percent to “supposedly fund cybersecurity projects and the national budget.”

“Considering the projected additional tax revenue from the 3 percent increase in CST of GHc 190 million, one wonders if the Kelni GVG project is discontinued, there wouldn’t e enough savings to reduce the magnitude of increase in the CST to lessen the burden on the citizenry.”

Kelni GVG, was given a contract worth $89 million to implement the Common Platform for revenue monitoring.

The implementation of the Common Platform is in line with the Communication Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013, Act 864.

The deal was the subject of criticism with some noting that it mirrored the controversial agreements the state entered into with Subah Infosolutions and Afriwave Telcom Ltd in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

It was the subject of a petition to CHRAJ and a lawsuit at the Supreme Court.

There were also suggestions of corruption and which the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, refuted.

In February this year, a civil society group; the Institute for Liberty & Policy Innovation (ILAPI) petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the $178 Million Kelni GVG Contract.

According to the institute, the Common Monitoring Platform (CMP) procurement processes were rigged to enable collusive bidding, thereby pre-determining the outcome in favour of the KelniGVG bid.

Addressing this year’s public lecture of the Centre for Better Society, Advocacy and Research at Winneba, President of the Institute, hinted that the conduct by the Ministry amounts to abuse of office, malfeasance, maladministration, conflict of interest and acts preparatory to the facilitation of corruption hence their petition.

“We need value for money and we need to clear all doubts about the contract. We feel strongly that something untoward has happened with respect to the contract and CHRAJ needs to look into it to bring finality on the matter,” Peter Bismark explained.

The Commissioner of CHRAJ, he explained, has acknowledged receipt of the petition and has assured them that urgent attention will be given to the petition.

Addressing the same forum, an international development expert, Marrick Gane, expressed worry about how the youth in the country, underestimate the power and influence they wield in society.

According to him, the youth have allowed partisan politics to cloud their sense of judgment and creativity hence the underdevelopment the country finds itself.

“I doubt the youth understand the power they hold within society. There is about 40% of our population that lies in the age of 15 -49. They need to be aware of that. I don’t think they know what they have,” he explained.

He expressed worry about how students, especially, those in the tertiary institutions allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians.

“The hold phenomenal power but, it appears to me, they do not have any idea what they can do with such power. It is worrying because the students that are on campus are hugely influenced by politicians to their detriment,” he noted.

Mr Gane wants the youth to value the quality of their thinking; be able to apply them as problem solvers and influencers in society and maintain some independence in their thoughts. That’s the only way, he says, the country can make progress.