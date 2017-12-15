PayU Nigeria Goes Bigger on Online Payments with PayU Receive

Businesses in Nigeria can securely request and receive payments directly from their customers without any hassles using PayU’s innovative and secure product called PayU Receive.

PayU Receive is a secure payment solution that facilitates business-to-business and business-to-consumer payments easily via email or SMS. It allows businesses to make use of PayU’s safe and secure payment services by allowing them to send payment requests via email or sms to their customers. Customers then have the flexibility of paying via their bank cards or their bank accounts.

This is a convenient way for businesses to receive payment as they simply need their customers’ email address or mobile phone numbers to which a payment link can be sent. They can also send payment reminders to their customers thereby increasing the efficiency of collections on overdue accounts.

“This payment solution aligns with PayU’s experience in over 16 markets globally, including Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, where our technological solutions are changing the payment landscape. We hope to empower more business owners in Nigeria with innovations like PayU Receive which helps improve collection of payments from customers both locally and internationally.” Juliet Nwanguma, Country Manager, PayU Nigeria said.

With PayU Receive, merchants can send local and international payment requests via email or SMS for goods and services to their customers anywhere in the world, even if they do not have a website.

These payment requests can be branded with the merchant’s company logo, look and feel. In addition, the payment request can be adapted to a merchant’s type of communication like invoices, email quotes, statements etc.

“We believe PayU Receive is an innovative solution which further encourages cashless payments particularly to merchants that take frequent orders from customers. It allows them to accept prepayment of goods and services instead of accepting cash on delivery.” said Nwanguma. “PayU Receive is our response to numerous enquiries from merchants asking for a convenient, safe and secure way to receive electronic payments from customers without having a website or the need for integration.”