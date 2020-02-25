Pax Choir Ghana readies for ‘Choralfest’ 2020

The annual inter-tertiary choral festival dubbed ,‘Choralfest’, is slated for Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Kwame Nkrumah university of Science and Technology, KNUST.

The concert, which is organized by the International Movement of Catholic Students, IMCS Pax Romana Choir Ghana, would be hosted by the KNUST chapter of the choir.

Various Pax Choirs from other tertiary institutions such as University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, UCC, University of Education, Winneba, University of Mines and Technology, UMAT, Catholic University Collage and the University of Energy and Natural Resources, will participate in the concert.

In an interview with the president of the KNUST chapter of the Pax Choir, Prince Henry Oteng, said ‘Choralfest’ is held annually to deepen the relationship between catholic students “and most importantly, help raise funds to address some of the challenges faced by individuals and the nation as a whole.”

He added that, the concert is also aimed at evangelizing to students through inspirational choral music composed by some of the best local and foreign musicians and composers.

Flagship Project

The choir, has partnered with the Crime Check Foundation (CCF) to liberate inmates with petty fines in the various prisons across the country with funds from proceeds from this year’s concert.

Speaking to journalists, the Committee Chairperson for this year’s ‘Choralfest’, Ms Clara Adwoa Konadu, disclosed that the exercise would be sphere headed by the CCF, a non-governmental organization that probes into cases and liberate offenders with petty fines by paying those fines.

She added that the partnership forms part of the Choir’s social responsibilities to reach out to the poor and marginalized with funds generated from proceeds from their annual inter-tertiary choral concert.

“The group has decided to liberate prisoners because it is an initiative which is in line with the mandate of the mother movement, IMCS Pax Romana,” she said.

She added that “the motto of IMCS Pax Romana is ‘Liberation for Peace’ so we will be doing the purpose for which the movement was created if we liberate our brothers and sisters who find themselves in prisons because they could not generate funds to pay for some petty fines placed on them by the court.”

Ms Konadu, explained that it was very much disheartening to hear that some people were behind bars because they could not pay as less as GH¢200 for their freedom.

“This is what moved us this time to turn towards such people and extend a helping hands to them,” she added.

Milestones

Over the years, the choir has used proceeds to undertake various projects in deprived communities and some institutions in the country.

According to Mr Oteng, the choir through the IMCS Pax Romana’s Rural Development Project, RUDEP, constructed boreholes and other social amenities for some selected deprived communities in the Ashanti region in 2014.

He added that other projects such as construction of a nursery home for St Michael Hospital, Winneba, purchasing of Electro Cardiogram machine for the Cardio-thoracic center at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, renovation of a computer laboratory at the Senior Correction Center among others were some of the projects the choir has undertaken.

The concert will be held at the CCB Auditorium of KNUST at 5pm under the theme “Liberation for peace: our culture, our Ghana.