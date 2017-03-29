Patrick Missah is new Prisons boss

President Akufo-Addo has appointed DOP Patrick Darko Missah, as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.

According to a press release from the Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, “His Excellency, the President of the Republic, pursuant to Article 207 (1) of the Constitution and Section (1) of the Prisons Service Act 1972 (N.R.C.D 46) as amended, has appointed Mr. Patrick Darko Missah as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service.”

Mr. Missah, who has more than 20 years’ working experience with the Ghana Prisons Service, will succeed Emmanuel Yao Adzator, who is expected to be given a new role.

Mr. Missah’s appointment, takes effect immediately.