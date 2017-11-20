Pastor arrested in Aflao over church member’s ‘mysterious’ death

A Pastor in Aflao, in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, has been arrested together with his family, in connection with a decomposed body of a woman found near his home at Denu-Viepe.

According to the police, the husband of the deceased, Korbla Wohoyi, reported that his wife, Evelyn Homawu, left their Taifa-Burkina home in Accra to visit the said pastor in Aflao.

Later in the day of her departure, he [Korbla], called to check if his wife arrived safely, but could not reach her via the phone.

Korbla, proceeded to call the Pastor to know the whereabouts of Evelyn, but had a cold response from the acclaimed man of God, which got him suspicious of the pastor’s activities.

He said, after several failed attempts to trace his wife, he reported the case to the police, and the pastor, Felix Banfo, was arrested by the police in Ketu South.

In the process of the investigation, police got wind of a decomposed body stuffed in a jute bag, which had been dumped in an obscure place, about 300 meters away from the pastor’s residence.

The suspect and the complainant, identified the body to be that of 43 year old Evelyn Homawu.

The limbs and the private parts of the body, were chopped off, and almost disfiguring.

The suspect, Felix Banfo , his wife and son, have since been arrested to aid police investigations, although he denied having a hand in the woman’s death.

The Volta Regional Police Regional Commander, ACP Asomah Hene, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said he has requested that the case be brought to the regional command for further investigations and subsequent prosecution.

–Source: citifmonline.com