Parliamentary hearing on Boakye Agyarko bribery case begins today

The committee set up by the parliamentary leadership to investigate allegations that some members of the appointments committee of parliament were bribed by Boakye Agarko, the energy minister, will commence its work on February 15.

The committee will seat for three days at the speaker’s conference room for three days – February 15 – 17, 2017.

Chaired by Joe Ghartey, the committee will call upon Mahama Ayariga, a member of the appointments committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, 1st deputy speaker and chairman of the appointments Committee, Sampson Ahi, member of the appointments committee and Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, a member of the appointments Committee.

Other that will appear include Alhassan Suhuyini, member of the appointments committee, Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka, deputy ranking member of the appointments committee, Eric Opoku, a member of the appointments committee, and Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, the minister for energy.

The investigation was launched after Mahama Ayariga and two minority MPs – Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Alhassane Suhuyini, accused Boakye Agarko of bribing them with GHC3,000, which they said he funneled through Osei -Owusu and Muntaka.