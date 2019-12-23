Parliament suspends sitting over faulty microphones

Faulty microphones on Saturday morning forced the suspension of parliamentary proceedings after a short sitting.

The Speaker of Parliament Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye who raised concerns about the devices had to inquire from the leadership of the House if they supported the idea of suspending proceedings to allow technicians to fix the problem.

Parliament in its Business Committee report for the week had indicated that it would sit on Saturday and Sunday to finish government business as the House prepares to go on recess.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, Member of Parliament for Trobu, Moses Anim deplored the development but was optimistic that the challenge will be resolved as soon as possible.

“This morning the system has failed us and they are trying to rectify it and we will go back. A system is a machine. At any material moment, it could fail. This doesn’t happen often but because we are under pressure to use the system it has happened.

“For now, the Finance committee was in a meeting. The other committees will be doing their work while they get the system rectified then we will go back and start work,” Mr Anim said.

According to him, the house is expected to take three remaining estimates, “that is the Judiciary, the Electoral Commission and other government obligations. Then we will follow it up with the tax bills. That will culminate into putting together the appropriation bill.

“The Finance Committee will sit on the appropriation bill and bring the report then we will consider it. That will end the proceedings on the estimates and end the entire approval of the budget estimates.”

Source: Myjoyonline.Com