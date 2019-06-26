Parliament Pushes For Regulation On Sperm Business

By Patrick Biddah

Parliament is pushing for a legislation to regulate the activities of assisted reproductive technology, otherwise known as fertility treatment.

The assisted reproductive technology is a medical procedure which is performed by medical doctors for the purposes of making babies for a couple or any family in need of same.

Making a statement on the floor of the House in that regard, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the practice is assuming a wild proportion and there is the need for regulation.

The procedure involves fertilization by extracting eggs or embryo from the man and then manually combining and egg and sperm in a laboratory dish .

With a success rate of between 35percent to 70percent ,the embryo is the transferred to the uterus of the woman at a cost ranging between $15,000 and $40,000.

This intervention according to the MP has helped childless couples find refuge and solace in their ability to have kids of their own.

“Despite the existenceof clinics and facilities and it’s attendant benefits, little has been done by the Ghanaian society and this August House to raise awareness”, he said .

In view of this, he said Ghana should pass a comprehensive legislation on matters pertaining to ARTs which include, Surrogacy, IVF and the proliferation of fertility clinics offering several modern interventions.

“Mr. Speaker, World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics show that infertility affects about 10% of couples globally, with between 20% and 46% in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is also estimated that 30% of couples in Sub-Saharan Africa have primary or secondary infertility issues,” he stressed .

According tohim, a Geelhoed et al report in 2002, revealed that the prevalence rate of infertility in Ghana is about 12percent in women and about 16percent in men, adding that Dr. Mathew Yamoah Kyei, a Consultant Urologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, speaking at the Joy Business Health and Wellness Show, last month revealed that about 50percent of Ghanaian men may fail at getting a woman pregnant.

For him, there is an increasing need for assisted reproductive technology, which is equally increasing with its shortcomings.

The regulation ,he pointed out will help deal with emerging evidence that this lacuna is leading to unethical practices and the blatant abuse of surrogacy and IVF processes here in Ghana.

“Reports are rife in the media of the abuse and exploitation of IVF patients and persons who consent to become surrogates or (rent a womb) mothers at the expense of the middle men and women, arrangers, agencies and individuals who engage or employ their services”, he noted.

“In countries such as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark and Belgium; surrogacy is allowed where the surrogate mother is not paid or only paid for reasonable expenses. Commercial surrogacy for profit is therefore prohibited in these countries”, the MP said.

“On the other hand, commercial surrogacy is legal in some US states, and countries including India, South Africa, Russia and Ukraine.”, he added.

In his view it is time for Ghana to have it’s own debate, decide on where the nation belongs in order to pass a unique legislation based on the country’s cultural values, philosophical underpinnings and ethos to regulate the phenomenon of surrogacy and others.

Contributing to the statement, the MP for Ledzokuku, Mr Bernard Okoe Boye, was of the view that Ghana can rake in revenue from offering services to couples from abroad who will require the procedure .

His explanation was that there specialists in Ghanaian hospitals as well as many other centers that are performing the procedure very well.

Hinting that the Korle BU Teaching Hospital will have a center at the end of the year for this services , he said there will be plans to open other centers in Kumasi, Sunyani and Tamale to serve those in other regions.

There were contributions from other MPs who spoke in unison on the need for the legislation.