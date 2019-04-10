Parliament Decision enough to Transform Ghana Law School–Ahiafor

Bernard Ahiafor, Member Of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South Constituency, Vice Chairman of Subsidiary Legislation Committee, has seconded the Motion for the adoption of the Committee’s Report on the Petition to Parliament by a grouped of Law students who took part in the recent Professional Law Course Examination.

In doing so, he expressed confidence the recommendations of the committee, stating that it would go a long way to help in reforming the Law School and Legal Education in the country.

According to the Akatsi South lawmaker, the planned stakeholders meetings recommended by the parliamentary Committee would in no doubt create avenue for all views as to the best way to run the Law School and Legal Education.

Bernard Ahiafor , who is a friend to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, made these assertions on Wednesday April 3, 2019 on the floor of Parliament.

The Committee in its report, recommended for certain strenuous decision to be taken with immediate effect by the Ghana School of Law as well as the General Legal Council (GLC) and the Independent Examination Council (IEC).

The select committee also recommended to the General Legal Council and the Law School to reduce the current remarking fee from GHc3,000 to GHc500 for the students.

Parliament had also asked the GLC to re-open the period for remarking for the failed students of the Ghana School of Law. According to Mr.Ahiafor, some failed students with a very low marks who went through the remarking ended up passing with a very high marks.

In some cases, a whole question has not been marked at all whiles other cases, the marks were not tabulated well resulting into some failures recorded in the recent examination. He stated that, during the deliberation, the Committee gathered that, students who had failed with less than 30 per cent and called for remarking ended up been passed with over 70 percent. He said something is definitely wrong with the system of marking and must be corrected.

The MP also noted that there was lack of collaboration between the IEC and the Lecturers and some questions set for the students felt outside the approved subject manual for which reason he was with theview that the IEC must set the examination questions within the scope of the manuals. In addition, the IEC also refused or failed to give out its examiners reports on both students and the lectures which are quite worrying. He recommended that there must be close collaboration between the IEC and the Lecturers.

Nevertheless, he raised the issue of huge number of students and the fact that two years course had through reforms been compressed into a year course and thereby putting pressure on the students some of whom because of economic challenges had to illicitly combine the full time course with work as some of the root causes of the massive failures of the students.

Bernard Ahiafor concluded by expressing the hope that the stakeholders would come together “to bring a lasting solution so that the review of Act 32 will reflect what we are all looking for as a nation in the field of legal education.

After contribution on the Committee Report, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, directed that the report should be transmitted to the Attorney General, the General Council and other stakeholders at the School of law “for appropriate action.”

Meanwhile, the students are happy with the Parliament’s action so far, with Emmanuel Kobby Amoah, the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) saying, “most of our concerns have been addressed.”