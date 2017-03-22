Parliament Approves Over GHc255 Million Budget Allocation to the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry

Parliament has approved a budgetary allocation of over GHc 255 Million to the newly created Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources for the 2017 fiscal year. An estimated GHc 28 Million out of the total budget allocation of GHc255, 531,354 for the ministry has been earmarked for capital goods, with over GHc216 Million of the allocated budget for the Ministry expected to come in by way of inflows from donor partners.

This follows a majority voice vote on the motion for the approval of the 2017 budget statement which was moved by the Finance Minister, William Ken Ofori-Atta on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 2, 2017 and seconded on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, by the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South and Chairman of the Finance Committee, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah.

Presenting the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the 2017 Financial Year to Parliament on Thursday, 2nd March, 2017, the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta said the Ministry of SanitationandWater Resources exists to ensure sustainable management of the nation’s water resources, provide safe, adequate and affordable water and improved sanitation.

The Minister for Finance explained that, the United Nations Resolution 64/292 enjoined member countries to provide safe, clean, accessible and affordable drinking water and basic sanitation for all, adding that, Ghana was among the leading countries in Africa to have achieved coverage of nearly 90 percent on water delivery. He, however stated that, despite the huge investments made in the water and sanitation sector, some communities across the country still do not have access to potable water and basic sanitation facilities.

To accelerate the access of communities to portable water across the country, Mr. Ofori-Atta said Government this year will undertake major water projects which shall include, the continuation of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) water extension projects and those of Kumasi and Cape Coast, adding that, the Kpong, Akim Oda and Ho water expansion projects, Tono Water Treatment project in Navrongo, and those of Yendi and Damongo will be undertaken, and the Wa project, completed. He also announced that preparatory works for Sunyani, Techiman and Sekondi-Takoradi water supply projects are being finalized, while feasibility studies for the Sogakope-Lome Transboundary water supply project was also being finalized.

“In addition, Mr. Speaker, the Ministry will complete the ongoing 1,000 boreholes project and also initiate the construction of at least 2,000 boreholes across the country as part of the drive to get us closer to Government’s goal of ‘Water for All’ and the SDG6,”Mr. Ofori-Atta added.