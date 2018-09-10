Parents share frustration over SHS placement

Some anxious parents and guardians of students who sat for the 2017 BECE have expressed frustration over failed attempts to secure placement in Senior High Schools across the country.

The parents say they have been left in a confused state over the placement of their wards into Senior High Schools, as the double track system begins next Tuesday.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) announced September 1st, that it had released placements for prospective Senior High School students.

The ministry’s website thereafter advertised that parents and their wards can access their Senior High School (SHS) admission notices.

But some parents of prospective students have told Adom News they have not been able to access the website because it has been suffering a recurring downtime.

According to the parents, those who attempted to access the website were met with error notices or only manage to get in after several failed attempts.

Public Relations Officer at the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate, Mark Ofori Amanfo reacting to the complaints, said the government is working to overcome the Internet-based challenges that have beset the Computerized School Selection Placement Secretariat (CSSPS), and frustrated Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates.