Panpanso Chief Pledges Support to Gov’t’s 1D-1F Initiative

By Muhammed Faisel Mustapha

As part of efforts to support government initiative of One District One Factory to help create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in Panpanso township,

Nana Obourkon Adjei II, the Dzaasetse of Panpanso , has pledge to support the government with a parcel of land for the construction of a factory in the Panpanso town.

Panpanso town, is a farming community with Seventy One (71) villages which grows pawpaw and other cash and economic crops.

According to the chief, establishment of factory in the town will create direct and indirect job opportunities for the people within the town.

He added that Panpanso, has thousands of acre of land which they the chiefs are willing to support the government with

as well as investors for the construction of any factory of their choice.

According to him, farmers within the town will be empowered to produce more crops for processing in the factory as they the farmers will get more jobs to do.

The chief pointed out that the government has provide the town with electricity, classroom blocks, KVIP and other developmental projects, adding that the major problem in the community is access to good roads and job creation, hence their intention to give out land for the 1D-1F initiative.

Meanwhile, some youth in an interview with this reporter reiterated that the major challenge for them as youth is job, adding that most of them travel to Accra to work and expressed hopeful that 1D 1F intervention will help solve that challenge.

In a brief history of Panpanso, it was revealed that the people of Ga Odumase migrated and acquired the land together with a rival called Panpanso from the people of Apedwa . Due to this the town was named after the river which is Panpanso . Nii Acqua was in control of both Odumase and Mankata town.

He added that in 1986 the name of the town was change to Pampamso, which also paved way for Nii Mankata to control over Panpanso town, while Nii Aqua takes control of Ga Odumase.

He further revealed that the people of Pampamso do not celebrate Homowo festival in the past, but have found it necessary to celebrate their homowo two weeks after the people of Ga Odumase have celebrated theirs.