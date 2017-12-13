Palmdeti Joins NIA From GIS

The Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Francis Palmdeti, has been seconded to the National Identification Authority (NIA), as Acting Director of Corporate Affairs for a one year term.

His Appointment took effect on October 2, 2017.

ACI Palmdeti, comes to the position with strong leadership and interpersonal skills, with eight years working experience as Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

As the spokesperson of the GIS, Mr Palmdeti, was engaged with statutory work and activities of the NIA, including the communication programme for the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) project.

Apart from his deep and close professional engagement with NIA, Mr. Palmdeti, is quite passionate about National Identity issues.

Until His new appointment, Mr. Palmdeti, was the Central Regional Commander of the GIS.

He is a product of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, where he obtained his first degree in Archaeology and religion in 1999, and a Post graduate Degree in Law (LLB Honours Degree) in 2017.