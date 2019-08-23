Oye Lithur Campaign Team Detects Mafia Plots

…..But Constituency Secretary Denies Claim

By Patrick Biddah

The race for who becomes the Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Adenta Constituency, is becoming a stage for manipulation to favour a contestant.

Campaigning has generally been peaceful and all the guidelines set out by the national executives, have been followed and observed by all aspirants until the last minute when the Nana Oye Lithur campaign team is sensing foul play and has accordingly pressed the caution button.

The Herald, is told of a petition sent to the national headquarters of the NDC to complain about the composition of an election directorate which is tasked to supervise tomorrow’s primaries which is two-horse race between Nana Oye Lithur who was the former Minister For Gender, Children and Social Protection and Mr Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, who was the Parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the 2016 polls.

However, the neutrality of the membership of the election directorate is what has been questioned by the Nana Oye Lithur’s campaign team.

They claim that the seven member composition of the election directorate is made up of friends of Mr Ramadan who is an aspirant and their fear is that they would skew the electoral process to favour him against his main contender, Nana Oye Lithur.

The second issue for the them is the Constituency Secretary who constituted the membership of this election directorate.

The complaint is that the power to constitute an election directorate lies with the Constituency organizer and not the Secretary.

The two aforementioned reasons put the neutrality and fairness of Saturday’s process in question and it is the hope that this development will not mar the process.

A similar machination to disqualify Nana Oye Lithur, was swiftly resolved when the photo on the nomination form strangely disappeared on it way from the Constituency to the regional office.

According to information available to The Herald it took the intervention of the regional executives to rectify the situation which saved the former Gender Minister of a disqualification threat.

But speaking with the Constituency Secretary over these allegations of unfairness, Mr Patrick Suantah refuted the claims.

For example, he said the election directorate is a standing directorate which was constituted by the Constituency executives committee and has been in existence before the the nominations were opened.

He as a constituency Secretary does not have the singular power to constitute an election directorate.

The role of the election directorate ,he pointed out does not supersede that of the Electoral Commission which will take charge of the Primaries tomorrowand could not do anything to skew the process to favour any aspirant.

“My brother, there are even two representative each for the aspirants serving on the election directorate so I wonder how the directorate can even do anything untoward”, he explained.

As at the time of speaking with him yesterday, he to The Herald of how a meeting with the security and officials of the Electoral Commission went successful in expectation for tomorrow’s primaries ,adding that representative of these two aspirants sat in the meeting to agree on modalities.

About 1,323 delegates drawn from the 147 branches across the Constituency are expected to choose their Parliamentary Candidate to represent them in next year’s Parliamentary election.

Created in 2004, the Adentan constituency is one of the swing constituencies in the country. The late Kwadwo Opare Hammond won it for the New Patriotic Party in that year.

But it reverted to the National Democratic Congress when Kojo Adu Asare, snatched it for the Party in 2008 and was retain in 2012 by Nii Ashie Moor for the NDC.

It was however won by the New Patriotic Party by Yaw Buabeng Asamoah in the 2016 election.

It therefore remains an open seat for any of the two major political parties. Whoever wins tomorrow primaries is hopeful of winning for the NDC looking at the history and dynamism of the Constituency.