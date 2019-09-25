Overturn Rejection of AWW Recommendation 

…..Coalition Gives Govt A Week

By Patrick Biddah

Government, has been given a one week ultimate to rescind its rejection of the recommendation by the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

The call is being made against the backdrop that, the rejection of the recommendation by the Commission, will undermine the fight against vigilantism.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday to express its opposition to government’s rejection of aspects of the Short Commission report, the Coalition of Civil Societies Against Political Vigilantism, said government has made nonsense of the Commission’s work.

The Chairman for the Coalition, Mensah Thompson, who addressed the press , was of the view that, the government’s White Paper, in which they disagreed with aspects of the recommendation, shows that they sent everyone on a wild goose chase .

Explaining what constitutes a wild goose chase, Mr Thompson, said government rejection of the recommendation, suggest they knew they were not going to accept the outcome of the investigations by the Commission.

Drawing his attention to the fact that government is not bound to accept all the recommendations he noted, “why then do you ask someone to do such a work for you only to reject it”.

He particularly pointed to the rejection of the prosecution of the National Security operative, who was seen in a video slapping the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ninigo Pampram, Sam Nettey George.

According to Mr Thompson, that rejection reinforces the widely held view that these elements are recruited into the security agencies to do the violent jobs for the government of the day.

He said, the rejection of prosecution of the National Security Operative, also goes to confirm that many of these people are recruited into other public agencies under the guise of taskforce who in the long run exhibit the violent and thuggish nature on political opponent.

The other issue raised by the Coalition is that it is this kind of behavior by government which makes these thugs to disrespect public and civil servants, because their appointments were made by the political heads into these institutions .

In order to stop these trend, he called on the government to stop promising jobs to these thugs, saying they lack the professional and academic qualifications into these state agencies..

Made up of 39 different civil society organizations forming the Coalition, Mr Thompson, indicated their resolve to putting pressure on government to respect the recommendation of the Short Commission in its entirety.