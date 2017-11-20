Over 9,000 students graduate from UG

A total of 9,397 students have graduated from the University of Ghana at the school’s November 2017 congregation ceremony.

The number includes 2,192 postgraduates, 6,872 undergraduates and 333 diploma students. The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu in his address said the University had made significant progress in achieving the core mandate of its strategic plan to become a world-class research-intensive University.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the University has intensified efforts towards its Green project which aims at redesigning its grounds to ensure that there are enough trees and green coverage, as well as develop a complete waste disposal system that will rely on separation of waste, to serve as a model for the country.

On power supply to the school, he said the school was working to construct a 600kW capacity wind turbine at the Legon campus.

He announced that the University has received financial clearance from the government to recruit some 430 new staff to replace those who have left active service.

According to him, the embargo on public sector employment had a severe impact on the University, which subsequently did not enhance teaching and learning.

“In July, I informed the congregation that the continued lack of financial clearance for recruitment means that the University is severely constrained in the employment of faculty, administrators and other staff. The situation has changed towards a positive direction. The government has now granted financial clearance for us to replace 430 staff who have left the services of the University,” he said.

He, however, added that “we will continue to appeal to the government to provide additional clearance in order for us to obtain our complement staff.”

Prof. Ebenezer Owusu-Oduro advised the graduates to be good ambassadors of the University through excellence, hard work and teamwork.

Graduates for the November congregation include Citi FM’s Human Resource Manager, Jennifer Anane-Nsiah Barkey, and Sales and Marketing Manager, Peter Omane Mensah Bonsu, who graduated with an MBA in Human Resource and Sales and Marketing respectively.

–Source;citifmonline.com