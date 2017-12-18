Over 270 killed in road crashes in Ashanti – Road Safety

Two hundred and seventy-three road users have died in road accidents between January and November this year in the Ashanti Region.

The figures according to Regional Road Safety Commission are worrying, considering the continuous campaigns on road safety measures.

Speaking to Citi News, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regional Manager of the Road Safety Commission, Samuel Asiamah, blamed the crashes on avoidable human errors such as drink-driving.

Mr. Asiamah wants passengers to play a key role in ensuring that those driving them are in good condition at all times.

“Normally, we have high crashes coming to the end of the year because of weather pattern, again when we enter into the harmattan season as well, we do have a lot of crashes. This year, I think in September we had a lot of crashes, but most of them like I mentioned, were as a result of speeding, overtaking and fatigue, people driving longer hours and falling asleep behind the steering wheels, and most of these things are things that we as road users have to take upon ourselves, that our safety is key.”

“Again, as a passenger, whether you are commercial passenger or private passenger, you should be more cautious of the driver who is driving you, whether the person is sleeping or whether the person is intoxicated, you just don’t sit in somebody’s car and say I leave it to God”he said.

The Road Safety officials say they are collaborating with the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, DVLA, to enforce road safety regulations to reduce the number of such incidences across the country.

