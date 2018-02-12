Osu Mantse Wins Most Outstanding Traditional Leader Award

The Paramount Chief of Osu and President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, His Majesty Nii Okwei Kinka Dowouna VI, has been recognized for his distinguished peace and unity practice over the years.

The Osu Mantse was presented with the ‘Most Outstanding Traditional Leader In Peace and Security In West Africa Award’ at the 14th Africa Security Watch awards and conference in Accra, on the theme ‘’Confronting Land and Maritime Security Challenges in Africa‘’ and chaired by Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah [RETD].

Other awardees include His Royal Highness Eze Dr. RMB. Chukwudi Ihenetu as the ‘most outstanding Diaspora King [CSR] In West Africa’, Her Excellency Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf the

Immediate past President Republic of Liberia with the ‘Golden Star Award for Exemplary Service in Governance in Africa’, His Excellency Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode the Governor of Lagos State also honored with the ‘most innovative African Leader in Governance in West Africa and Central Africa’.

Other high profile personalities were also honored for their contribution in promoting peace and security in West Africa and Africa at large.

Addressing the gathering, the President and Chief Executive Officer {CEO} of Security Watch Africa, Mr. Patrick Agbambu revealed that there are additional security challenges arising from lack of visionary and selfless leadership which is aggravated by diverse culture, traditional, languages, races and religious practices most of which were imported into the continent.

He further revealed that terrorism, insurgency, piracy, and violent crime like kidnapping, armed robbery and mass killings have consumed many in Africa and there are on well-articulated and coordinated efforts to ameliorate the damaging effects of these lives consuming security challenges.

According to him, African leaders must harness the abundant human energies that abound in the continent to solve these security challenges.

According him, its entity is partnering with the Stellenbosch University‘s Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa to develop pragmatic and practical modules to tackled the dearth of efficient and result-oriented leadership in governance in the continent.

The SWA and the university’ he said have designed series of programs to stimulate needed leadership in Africa’s security and governance, adding that signing of the partnership memorandum of understanding between Stellenbosch University, South Africa and Security Watch Africa, the stage is now set for action.